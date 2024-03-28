Amazon Discounts AirTag 4-Pack to $74.99 ($24 Off)

Apple's AirTag 4-Pack has dropped to $74.99 today on Amazon, down from $99.00. This deal brings the AirTag 4-Pack back down to its all-time low price, which is a price that we haven't tracked since the holiday season.

If you only need one AirTag, Amazon has the 1-Pack for $24.00, which is a solid second-best price on the Bluetooth tracker. Delivery dates for the AirTag 4-Pack are estimated between this Saturday, March 30 and Tuesday, April 2, while the 1-Pack dates have stretched into mid-April.

AirTag provides a way to keep track of your items in the iOS Find My app, allowing you to play a sound on the built-in speaker to find something locally or with precision finding when it's farther away. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.