Apple Vision Pro Gets First Discount ($150 Off) at Woot, But There's a Catch

The Apple Vision Pro has received its first discount today at Woot, now available for $3,349.00, down from $3,499.00, but Woot does not make it clear what size light seals and head bands are in the box. The headset is in new condition and it comes with a one year Apple manufacturer limited warranty.

So far, Vision Pro has only been available through Apple, as head scans are required in order to ensure proper sizing of the light seal and head bands. Woot's product listing does not offer a selection of sizes and does not specify what sizes of light seal and head bands are included, so it is unclear what customers will receive with their orders.

$150 OFF
Apple Vision Pro for $3,349.00

Despite the murkiness with the sizes, Woot's discount today is notable as the very first sale we've ever seen from any major retailer for the Apple Vision Pro, which launched back in February. Woot says that this sale will last until it sells out, and there's an estimated delivery date between April 8 and April 10.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Top Rated Comments

bigjnyc Avatar
bigjnyc
51 minutes ago at 07:40 am
If that price drops another $2300, I am jumping on it baby!!!
Mr_Ed Avatar
Mr_Ed
55 minutes ago at 07:36 am
LOL! Probably returns/refurbs Apple is making available through other channels because having lots of refurbs available at Apple would look bad. So, no specifics on sizing.
Mr_Ed Avatar
Mr_Ed
36 minutes ago at 07:55 am

I guess this is what heavily in demand looks like
Was in an Apple Store in central Florida two weekends ago. Store was crowded with people (not Apple employees) all over the place and browsing at every table, except the AVP table. No interest at all. I know demos are by appointment but no one was even mildly curious enough to even stop at the table and look at the device up close.
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
48 minutes ago at 07:43 am
I guess this is what heavily in demand looks like
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
44 minutes ago at 07:46 am
150 dollar discount… but theres a catch…

Drum roll…


its still first gen Apple Vision Pro

??
mashinhead Avatar
mashinhead
24 minutes ago at 08:07 am
Does anyone still use these things?
