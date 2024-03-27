Apple Vision Pro Gets First Discount ($150 Off) at Woot, But There's a Catch

The Apple Vision Pro has received its first discount today at Woot, now available for $3,349.00, down from $3,499.00, but Woot does not make it clear what size light seals and head bands are in the box. The headset is in new condition and it comes with a one year Apple manufacturer limited warranty.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

So far, Vision Pro has only been available through Apple, as head scans are required in order to ensure proper sizing of the light seal and head bands. Woot's product listing does not offer a selection of sizes and does not specify what sizes of light seal and head bands are included, so it is unclear what customers will receive with their orders.

Despite the murkiness with the sizes, Woot's discount today is notable as the very first sale we've ever seen from any major retailer for the Apple Vision Pro, which launched back in February. Woot says that this sale will last until it sells out, and there's an estimated delivery date between April 8 and April 10.

