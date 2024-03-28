iOS 17.4 Seemingly Brings Qi2 Wireless Charging Support to iPhone 12

iOS 17.4 brings support for 15W wireless charging with Qi2 to the iPhone 12, according to Macworld.



Qi2 is a next-generation wireless charging technology designed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and based on MagSafe. ‌MagSafe‌ was first introduced on the ‌iPhone‌ 12 and offers speeds of up to 15W. Third-party wireless chargers without ‌MagSafe‌ certification have been limited to maximum speeds of 7.5W, but Qi2 can reach the full 15W.

Last year, Apple enabled 15W speeds with Qi2 wireless chargers on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 via iOS 17.2. The iPhone 15 lineup already supported Qi2 upon launch, leaving the ‌iPhone‌ 12 as the only ‌iPhone‌ model with ‌MagSafe‌ without the faster charging capability when using Qi2 accessories.

Citing reader reports and its own tests, Macworld claims that the ‌iPhone‌ 12 is able to charge at 15W when using a Qi2 wireless charger after an update to iOS 17.4. When using a Qi2 charger, the device now displays the animation that only appears when 15W charging is active and tests with the Anker Qi2 MagGo Wireless Charger demonstrated charging speeds in line with ‌MagSafe‌.

Apple openly stated that iOS 17.2 brought Qi2 support to the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌, but it did not make any such claim about iOS 17.4 and the ‌iPhone‌ 12. This may be because the ‌iPhone‌ 12's wireless charging technology was built around the original Qi standard and ‌MagSafe‌ before Qi2 was finalized.