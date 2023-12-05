iOS 17.2 Brings Qi2 Support to iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Models

The iOS 17.2 update that Apple is set to release to the public in the near future will bring support for the next-generation Qi2 wireless charging standard to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models. Qi2 was mentioned in the release notes for the RC version of the update that came out today.



With the addition of support for the new standard, ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ models will work with Qi2 wireless chargers. Qi2 is a next-generation Qi wireless charging technology that incorporates a Magnetic Power Profile. Qi2 devices will work like accessories that support MagSafe, using magnets for alignment and speedier charging. Apple added Qi2 support to the iPhone 15 models ahead of release, so they are already compatible with the standard.

The Magnetic Power Profile was designed based on ‌‌MagSafe‌‌ contributions from Apple, and it is being combined with the new Extended Power Profile (EPP) to form what is considered "Qi2." Qi2 is meant to ensure that phones and other battery-powered mobile products are perfectly aligned with chargers for improved energy efficiency and faster charging. It will allow for new accessories that would not be chargeable wirelessly using existing flat surface-to-flat surface devices.

While Qi2 chargers will be able to charge devices at up to 15W, it is not yet clear if Apple's iPhones will support faster wireless charging speeds with Qi2 accessories. For the ‌iPhone 15‌ models, for example, Apple's technical specifications page says that the devices still support Qi wireless charging "up to 7.5W" despite the fact that they work with Qi2.

The first Qi2 accessories are set to launch during the holiday season.