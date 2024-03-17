Apple's M2 MacBook Air Hits All-Time Low Prices at Best Buy, Get Up to $300 Off

Best Buy's weekend sale includes great deals on the 13-inch and 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, both of which have hit all-time low prices. Anyone can get these deals and you don't need a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership to see the discounts.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, you can get the 256GB model for $999.00, down from $1,299.00. The 512GB model has hit $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00. Both of these are record low prices on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air.

The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is available for $100 off across the board this weekend at Best Buy. The 256GB model is on sale for $899.00 and the 512GB model is available for $1,099.00. You can get both models in all four colors: Starlight, Space Gray, Silver, and Midnight.

Apple discontinued the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air earlier this month, following the introduction of the M3 MacBook Air. At the same time, the company knocked the price of the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air down by $100, selling them alongside the M3 models.

