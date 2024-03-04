13-Inch M2 MacBook Air Now Starts From $999, 15-Inch M2 Model Discontinued
Following the announcement of new M3 MacBook Air models, Apple has reduced the starting price of the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip by $100, putting it at under $1,000 for the first time.
Apple originally launched the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip in June 2022 with a $1,199 starting price, but dropped the price to $1,099 in June 2023 when the 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip was launched. The base configuration includes an 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of unified memory, and 256GB of internal storage.
Pre-orders of the new MacBook Air models with M3 chip start today, with orders arriving to customers on Friday, March 8. The laptops continue to be available in Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver with a starting price of $1,099. Apple today also discontinued the MacBook Air with M1 chip and the 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip.
Top Rated Comments
And its not two years old, your M2 Macbook Air you buy today is new… and actually amazing value for most people.