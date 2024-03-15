You Can Now Browse Vision Pro Apps on the Web

by

Apple today made the visionOS App Store available on the web, giving Vision Pro users and prospective owners a way to see what apps are available for the device.

Vision Pro Apps Feature
As noted by 9to5Mac, Vision Pro apps can be viewed by going to the ‌App Store‌ for Apple Vision Pro web page. Apple has dedicated sections for apps and games, along with a separate tab for Apple Arcade games that can be used on Vision Pro.

Apps are organized into the same categories that are available on the Vision Pro, such as What's New, Hot This Week, iPhone and iPad Games for Vision Pro, and Don't Miss. Apps can also be viewed by type, with Apple organizing them into options like Weather, Utility, Entertainment, Sports, Productivity, and more.

The option to view available Vision Pro apps gives those without the headset a central location to check out the available software before deciding whether to make a purchase. Vision Pro apps have been listed individually on the ‌App Store‌ website since launch, but until now, there was no way to get an overview of all available content except on the Vision Pro itself.

