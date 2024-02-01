Apple Vision Pro Apps Now Live on App Store Website

While Apple officially launched the visionOS App Store in mid-January, apps were not showing up on the ‌App Store‌ website. That has now changed, and the Vision Pro ‌App Store‌ is now live on the web as well.



When viewing an app's webpage, ‌visionOS‌ screenshots and compatibility are listed, giving more insight into which apps will support the Vision Pro.

App listings include insight into an app's ‌visionOS‌ capabilities as well as several screenshots of what the app looks like on the Vision Pro.

The Vision Pro is set to launch in the United States tomorrow, with customers who pre-ordered receiving their deliveries. Apple also plans to begin accepting demo appointments in its retail store locations as of tomorrow morning.