Best Buy Selling M1 MacBook Air for $650, a New All-Time Low Price

Best Buy is selling the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air for $649.99, which is the lowest price that we've seen to date on the machine. Best Buy's price drop comes just hours after Walmart started selling the M1 MacBook Air for $699.

Just after Apple announced the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, Best Buy started selling the M1 MacBook Air for $750, so the price has come down $100 in the last 10 days. The model that Best Buy has for $649.99 is the entry-level version with 8GB Unified Memory, an 8-core CPU, a 7-core GPU, and a 256GB SSD.

Apple discontinued the M1 MacBook Air on March 4, which is why we're seeing such low prices on remaining inventory. The M1 MacBook Air first came out in 2020, so it is four years old at this point, but the Apple silicon chip is still more than adequate for day-to-day tasks. $649 is a great price for those who want to get an Apple silicon Mac while also saving some cash.

As the M1 MacBook Air is no longer being manufactured, available supply is likely to dry up soon. For deals on other Macs, make sure to check out our dedicated Deals Roundup, which we updated regularly.