Apple Maps Cycling Directions Expand to Belgium

Apple Maps has expanded the availability of cycling routes in Europe by adding support for the country of Belgium.



Apple first added cycling directions to ‌Apple Maps‌ in iOS 14, providing specific directions for bike riders with bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly routes that highlight steep inclines, stairs, and other obstacles.

Elsewhere in Europe, ‌Apple Maps‌ currently provides cycling routes across France and Germany, as well as in Barcelona, Spain, and London, England. Coverage is more widespread in other parts of the world, such as mainland China, Japan, the United States, and select cities in Canada.

Apple maintains a list of all of the areas where cycling directions are available on its website, but Belgium is yet to be added.