Cheaper Apple TV+ With Ads Plan a Possibility, Recent Job Hires Suggest

Apple could be accelerating plans to introduce an ad-supported Apple TV+ tier, based on a number of recent hires by the company.



Business Insider reports that Apple recently recruited Joseph Cady, who worked as an ad executive for NBCUniversal for over 14 years. Cady's focus was on data-driven and targeted advertising, including responsibility for the Comcast subsidiary's partnerships with Amazon, Google, TikTok, and others, according to the report.

Cady is expected to work with Winston Crawford, Apple's head of global ad sales. Apple's TV+ team reports to Crawford, who also helped lead Apple's Major League Soccer ad sales pitch with Todd Teresi, lead of Apple's ads division.

The report also mentions several other recent recruits to Apple's ads team, such as Chandler Taylor (formerly a video ads account manager with Peacock), Jacqueline Bleazey from FanDuel's ad sales team, and Jason Brum, who has worked for DirecTV, NBCUniversal, and more.

Apple has not indicated one way or the other whether an ad-supported tier for TV+ is in the works, but it would make sense given that Netflix, Disney+, and Max all now offer ad-based plans at a discounted price.

Apple increased its TV+ subscription prices in October to $9.99 a month from $6.99 a month, while the annual subscription price increased from $69 per year to $99 per year, so a more affordable option would make sense from a competitive perspective.