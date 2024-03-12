Cheaper Apple TV+ With Ads Plan a Possibility, Recent Job Hires Suggest

Apple could be accelerating plans to introduce an ad-supported Apple TV+ tier, based on a number of recent hires by the company.

Business Insider reports that Apple recently recruited Joseph Cady, who worked as an ad executive for NBCUniversal for over 14 years. Cady's focus was on data-driven and targeted advertising, including responsibility for the Comcast subsidiary's partnerships with Amazon, Google, TikTok, and others, according to the report.

Cady is expected to work with Winston Crawford, Apple's head of global ad sales. Apple's TV+ team reports to Crawford, who also helped lead Apple's Major League Soccer ad sales pitch with Todd Teresi, lead of Apple's ads division.

The report also mentions several other recent recruits to Apple's ads team, such as Chandler Taylor (formerly a video ads account manager with Peacock), Jacqueline Bleazey from FanDuel's ad sales team, and Jason Brum, who has worked for DirecTV, NBCUniversal, and more.

Apple has not indicated one way or the other whether an ad-supported tier for TV+ is in the works, but it would make sense given that Netflix, Disney+, and Max all now offer ad-based plans at a discounted price.

Apple increased its TV+ subscription prices in October to $9.99 a month from $6.99 a month, while the annual subscription price increased from $69 per year to $99 per year, so a more affordable option would make sense from a competitive perspective.

Top Rated Comments

Xavier Avatar
Xavier
31 minutes ago at 05:39 am
Get ready for the next price hike for the no ads tier if/when this is implemented.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
30 minutes ago at 05:40 am
sorry but i am not paying for adverts. i get why they want to do it and why netflix etc are doing it but it feels wrong to pay for adverts lol.

if i'm being shown ads then i expect to be getting access for free (well, i know my data is what pays for it lol). companies are far too greedy. they want our data AND money.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
j26 Avatar
j26
20 minutes ago at 05:51 am
I'm on a free trial of Apple TV+ at the moment after buying a Mac Mini last year. I only activated the trial about a month ago.

Based on what I've seen so far, unless the ad supported tier is free I won't be keeping it.
The content just isn't compelling enough for me. Other streaming services provide me more of what I want to watch.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
asterizk Avatar
asterizk
33 minutes ago at 05:38 am
let the creepy tracking begin
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
19 minutes ago at 05:52 am

I'm on a free trial of Apple TV+ at the moment after buying a Mac Mini last year. I only activated the trial about a month ago.

Based on what I've seen so far, unless the ad supported tier is free I won't be keeping it.
The content just isn't compelling enough for me. Other streaming services provide me more of what I want to watch.
i don't think netflix is all that great anymore but i have about 10 things on my watch list. much better than Apple TV+.

whenever Neuromancer comes out I'll pay as much as Apple want for me to watch it :D
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
18 minutes ago at 05:53 am
The ad-free zero-dollar tier looks more enticing every day.

?‍☠️⚓⛵
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
