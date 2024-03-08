MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPad From GRID Studio

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 256GB 10.9-inch iPad with WiFi and cellular connectivity. GRID Studio is a company that creates framed wall art by recycling Apple products.

GRID Studio buys old iPhones, taking them apart and arranging each component carefully under glass to turn a hodgepodge of parts into something new. Each piece of the iPhone is labeled, with interesting device details and facts about Apple's history added in for art that's sure to appeal to Apple enthusiasts.

This week, GRID Studio is having a spring sale, and the GRID 4S is available for just $99, down from $170. It's a good price on a pivotal part of Apple's past, featuring all of the components from the 2011 ‌iPhone‌ 4S.

The ‌iPhone‌ 4S was the last ‌iPhone‌ introduced during Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' lifetime, and it was the first ‌iPhone‌ Apple CEO Tim Cook released without Jobs. It was the fifth ‌iPhone‌ that Apple came out with, and in the name, the "S" stood for Siri. The ‌iPhone‌ 4S was the first ‌iPhone‌ that included Apple's personal assistant.

Compared to the ‌iPhone‌ 4, the ‌iPhone‌ 4S included an upgraded A5 chip, an 8-megapixel camera, and up to 64GB RAM. It ran iOS 5, a major operating system update that brought features like iCloud and iMessage. All of the internal components from the ‌iPhone‌ 4S are thoughtfully arranged in GRID Studio's piece, and there's even a look at the default app arrangement that was available at the time.

The GRID 4S measures in at 11.7 by 16.5 inches, the same size as an A3 sheet of paper. It features a white background with a black frame, which allows it to match with any decor. GRID Studio also has a range of other iPhone pieces available, with a 15 percent discount on everything this week.

We have one 256GB 10.9-inch ‌iPad‌ with WiFi and cellular connectivity for a lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (March 8) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on March 15. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after March 15 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

