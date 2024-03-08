Best Apple Deals of the Week: First Discounts Hit M3 MacBook Air Alongside Rare HomePod Sales

This week saw the launch of Apple's latest notebook, the M3 MacBook Air, and Best Buy has the first discount for My Best Buy Plus/Total members. You can also find record low prices on HomePod, HomePod mini, MacBook Air, and the MagSafe Duo Charger in this week's best deals.

Samsung

samsung viewfinity green

  • What's the deal? Get $750 off Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$750 OFF
27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $849.99

Early in the week, Samsung introduced a discount on the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor, and today it's been discounted even more during the Discover Samsung sale. You can get this monitor for the new all-time low price of $849.99, down from $1,599.99. There are also deals on other monitors, smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and more in Samsung's sale.

Additionally, when you sign up to learn more about Samsung's upcoming TV and audio product lineup, you can get $100 off your purchase. The new slate of Samsung TVs and audio equipment is set to be unveiled on March 21, and this $100 discount offer will be available through that date.

M3 MacBook Air

m3 macbook air green

  • What's the deal? Get $50 off M3 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: Discounts available only to My Best Buy Plus/Total members.

$50 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.00

$50 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,249.00

Following the introduction of the 13-inch and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air this week, Best Buy became the first retailer with discounts on the new notebooks. The only caveat is that you'll need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership to take advantage of the sales, which have $50 off these models.

M1 MacBook Air

m1 macbook air green

  • What's the deal? Get $250 off 13-inch M1 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$250 OFF
13-inch M1 MacBook Air for $749.99

Apple discontinued the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air this week, but Best Buy has it at the all-time low price of $749.99 in all colors today, down from $999.99. Although nearly four years old, this version of the MacBook Air still has an Apple silicon chip and should be perfect for anyone who wants to prioritize saving money over having the latest and greatest product.

MagSafe

magsafe green

  • What's the deal? Get $54 off MagSafe Duo and $12 off MagSafe Charger
  • Where can I get it? Woot
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$54 OFF
MagSafe Duo Charger for $74.99

$12 OFF
MagSafe Charger for $26.99

You can get Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger for the all-time low price of $74.99 right now at Woot, down from $129.00. Woot also has the MagSafe Charger for $26.99, which is a solid second-best price. Both chargers are in new condition and come with a one year Apple limited warranty, and the MagSafe Charger comes in bulk packaging.

HomePod

homepod green

  • What's the deal? Get up to $30 off HomePod and HomePod mini
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy

$20 OFF
HomePod mini for $79.99

$30 OFF
HomePod for $269.99

Finally, Best Buy today introduced the first discounts on the HomePod mini and HomePod that we've seen in months, and both are at all-time low prices. You can get the HomePod mini for $79.99 in all colors and the second generation HomePod for $269.99 in both colors.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

