Best Buy Has First Discounts on Apple's M3 MacBook Air Exclusively for Members
Apple today announced the newest models of the MacBook Air, which include the M3 chip and come in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. Just a few hours later, Best Buy now has the first notable discounts on these computers exclusively for My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total members.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
If you're a Plus/Total member, you can get $50 off both the 13-inch and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total begins at $49.99/year, so these new MacBook Air discounts will only make sense for people who already have paid for the service.
Note: Discounts available only to My Best Buy Plus/Total members.
With these discounts, the 256GB 13-inch M3 MacBook Air is available from $1,049.00 and the 256GB 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is available from $1,249.00. You'll find every new MacBook Air model on sale with Best Buy's exclusive $50 discounts, including those with increased RAM.
If you're willing to invest in a previous generation model, you can also find the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air on sale at Best Buy. We covered this deal earlier today, and it's a good option for anyone willing to sacrifice the internal upgrades of the M3 chip for a much lower price tag of $749.99.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
