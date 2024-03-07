MagSafe Duo Charger Drops to New Record Low Price of $74.99, Plus Steep Discounts on AirTags and iPhone 15 Cases

Woot today has a big sale on Apple accessories, including low prices on the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger. Additionally, Amazon has steep discounts on AirTags and iPhone 15 cases.

Both of the MagSafe Chargers in this sale are in brand new condition and come with a one year Apple manufacturer limited warranty. The MagSafe Charger comes in bulk packaging. You'll find an estimated delivery between March 19 and March 21, although those dates may change depending on your location.

The highlight of the sale is the MagSafe Duo Charger for $74.99, down from $129.00. This is a new all-time low price on the accessory, beating Woot's previous discounted price by about $5. The MagSafe Duo Charger can simultaneously charge an iPhone via MagSafe and an Apple Watch.

$54 OFF
MagSafe Duo Charger for $74.99

Woot also has the MagSafe Charger for $26.99, down from $39.00. This beats Woot's previous price on the accessory by $3 and is one of the lowest prices that we've tracked so far in 2024.

$12 OFF
MagSafe Charger for $26.99

Over at Amazon, you can find solid discounts on AirTags, including the AirTag 1 Pack for $24.00 and the AirTag 4 Pack for $78.99. The deal on the AirTag 4 Pack matches the best price we've seen so far this year, and is just about $4 higher when compared to the all-time low price.

airtag blue

$20 OFF
AirTag 4 Pack for $78.99

Amazon also has a large collection of FineWoven and Silicone Cases on sale for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. You can find these for as low as $17.65 right now on Amazon, and no coupon codes are required to get these deals.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

