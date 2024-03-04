Best Buy Has Apple's Just-Discontinued 13-Inch M1 MacBook Air for Only $749.99
Apple this morning announced new models of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air, now with the M3 chip. With Apple moving onto the next generation of MacBook Air models, we're looking back at the original 13-inch M1 MacBook Air, which is at a great all-time low price on Best Buy.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can get the 256GB 13-inch M1 MacBook Air for $749.99, down from $999.99. Best Buy has this notebook in all three colors, and offers free two-day shipping to all customers. Although nearly four years old, this version of the MacBook Air still has an Apple silicon chip and should be perfect for anyone who wants to prioritize saving money over having the latest and greatest product.
With the launch of the new MacBook Air models, this M1 device from late 2020 has now been discontinued from Apple's official lineup. Additionally, Apple has discontinued the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, so we'll likely be tracking last-chance deals on those notebooks soon. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
Popular Stories
Apple plans to announce new products with press releases on its website this week, a proven source familiar with the matter told MacRumors. While the products that Apple plans to announce have not been disclosed, there are rumors about new iPads, Macs, and accessories. It is unclear exactly what will be announced this week. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reiterated that Apple is planning new...
Apple Maps has been providing navigational guidance to Apple users for almost 13 and a half years now, and much has changed about the app in that time. However, according to data from Canalys, the overwhelming majority of iPhones in the U.S. still have Google Maps downloaded as an alternative to Apple Maps, which comes preinstalled on all iPhones. We want to hear from MacRumors readers. Which do...
Apple TV+ today gained over 50 movies, adding to its back catalog of content for a limited time. The collection includes a large number of popular and classic titles. Subscribers can access the movies in a "Great Movies on Apple TV+" section in the Apple TV app. Some titles are also available in 3D. Movies in the collection include: 21 Jump Street 300 American Sniper Argo ...
Apple does not plan to hold a traditional event to unveil new iPads and Macs, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Instead, he said Apple plans to announce the products on its website with a "series of online videos and marketing campaigns." If this plan is accurate, we can expect the new products to be announced with press releases on the Apple Newsroom website. Gurman expects Apple to...
Apple today announced new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M3 chip, improved external display support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more. Apple says that the new MacBook Air is up to 60% faster than the M1 model and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. With a faster and more efficient Neural Engine, Apple says that the MacBook Air continues to be "the best consumer laptop for...
Apple today introduced a new beta firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, both the USB-C and Lightning versions. The new firmware is version 6E188, up from the prior 6B34 firmware released in December. Apple does not often provide details or notes on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new. Note that this software is limited to developers at the...
Top Rated Comments
I also have to believe we'll see M3 MBA 13" for $899 soon, and M2 MBA 13" for $799 or $849 soon (we already see it for $899...). So $749 for M1 MBA just isn't that interesting, IMHO.