Best Buy Has Apple's Just-Discontinued 13-Inch M1 MacBook Air for Only $749.99

Apple this morning announced new models of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air, now with the M3 chip. With Apple moving onto the next generation of MacBook Air models, we're looking back at the original 13-inch M1 MacBook Air, which is at a great all-time low price on Best Buy.

You can get the 256GB 13-inch M1 MacBook Air for $749.99, down from $999.99. Best Buy has this notebook in all three colors, and offers free two-day shipping to all customers. Although nearly four years old, this version of the MacBook Air still has an Apple silicon chip and should be perfect for anyone who wants to prioritize saving money over having the latest and greatest product.

With the launch of the new MacBook Air models, this M1 device from late 2020 has now been discontinued from Apple's official lineup. Additionally, Apple has discontinued the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, so we'll likely be tracking last-chance deals on those notebooks soon. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.