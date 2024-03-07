Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.4
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.4, the fourth major update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that launched last September. macOS Sonoma 14.4 comes over a month after macOS Sonoma 14.3, an update that brought collaborative Apple Music playlists.
The macOS Sonoma 14.4 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. There's also a macOS 13.6.5 release for those who are still running macOS Ventura and a macOS 12.7.4 release for those who have macOS Monterey installed.
With macOS Sonoma 14.4, Apple is introducing new emoji characters and adding support for reading Podcast Episode text in full with search support. There are new features for Business Updates in Messages, along with a toggle for showing only icons for websites in the Safari Favorites Bar. Apple's release notes for the update are below.
macOS Sonoma 14.4 introduces new emoji as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.
Emoji
- New mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads emoji are now available in emoji keyboard
- 18 people and body emoji support facing the opposite direction
This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:
- Podcasts Episode text can be read in full, searched for a word or phrase, clicked to play from a specific point and used with accessibility features such as Text Size, Increase Contrast, and VoiceOver
- Business Updates in Messages for Business let you get updates that you've opted into, like order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts or other transactions from trusted businesses
- Safari Favorites Bar adds an option to show only icons for websites
Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.
For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
More information on the features that have been introduced in macOS Sonoma to date can be found in our macOS Sonoma roundup.
* macOS 14.4 (23E214) - March 7, 2024
* tvOS 17.4 (21L227) - March 7, 2024
* visionOS 1.1 (21O211) - March 7, 2024
* watchOS 10.4 (21T216) - March 7, 2024
Additional info
macOS 14.4 RC (23E214) - > public release 14.4 (23E214)
* Version 17.4 (19618.1.15.11.12)
* System Firmware Version: 10151.101.3 (M1 based Macs)
* Darwin Kernel Version 23.4.0: Wed Feb 21 21:44:06 PST 2024; root:xnu-10063.101.15~2/RELEASE_ARM64_T8103 arm64
* Apple Music/TV still 1.4.4.48