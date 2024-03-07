Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.4

by

Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.4, the fourth major update to the ‌macOS Sonoma‌ operating system that launched last September. ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.4 comes over a month after ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.3, an update that brought collaborative Apple Music playlists.

sonoma desktop wwdc
The ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Sonoma‌‌‌ 14.4‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. There's also a macOS 13.6.5 release for those who are still running macOS Ventura and a macOS 12.7.4 release for those who have macOS Monterey installed.

With ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.4, Apple is introducing new emoji characters and adding support for reading Podcast Episode text in full with search support. There are new features for Business Updates in Messages, along with a toggle for showing only icons for websites in the Safari Favorites Bar. Apple's release notes for the update are below.

macOS Sonoma 14.4 introduces new emoji as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

Emoji
- New mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads emoji are now available in emoji keyboard
- 18 people and body emoji support facing the opposite direction

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:
- Podcasts Episode text can be read in full, searched for a word or phrase, clicked to play from a specific point and used with accessibility features such as Text Size, Increase Contrast, and VoiceOver
- Business Updates in Messages for Business let you get updates that you've opted into, like order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts or other transactions from trusted businesses
- Safari Favorites Bar adds an option to show only icons for websites

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

More information on the features that have been introduced in ‌macOS Sonoma‌ to date can be found in our macOS Sonoma roundup.

Related Roundup: macOS Sonoma
Related Forum: macOS Sonoma

Top Rated Comments

AAPLGeek Avatar
AAPLGeek
22 minutes ago at 10:24 am
Once again, emojis take the lead on release notes.

Apple should just rebrand macOS to toyOS now, the transformation is nearly done.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
19 minutes ago at 10:27 am

Once again, emojis take the lead on release notes.

Apple should just rebrand macOS to toyOS now, the transformation is nearly done.
fpacOS... Fisher Price Activity Center Operating System

Critical Update: New Emojis added, Emoji security flaw patched, Emoji designs updated, Emoji desktop enabled
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
24 minutes ago at 10:21 am

Only 3 days later then the 14.4 RC. This is quite different than usual. Apple must want to synchronize the entire OS suite to a new beta cycle soon.
iOS 17.4 had to be release before the DMA deadline, I think that threw the cycle off ...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
24 minutes ago at 10:22 am
Released today

* macOS 14.4 (23E214) - March 7, 2024
* tvOS 17.4 (21L227) - March 7, 2024
* visionOS 1.1 (21O211) - March 7, 2024
* watchOS 10.4 (21T216) - March 7, 2024
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iSuzan Avatar
iSuzan
20 minutes ago at 10:25 am

Released today

* macOS 14.4 (23E214) - March 7, 2024
* tvOS 17.4 (21L227) - March 7, 2024
* visionOS 1.1 (21O211) - March 7, 2024
* watchOS 10.4 (21T216) - March 7, 2024

Oh.. so MacOS has the same build number as the RC?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
19 minutes ago at 10:26 am

Oh.. so MacOS has the same build number as the RC?
Yes
Additional info
macOS 14.4 RC (23E214) - > public release 14.4 (23E214)

* Version 17.4 (19618.1.15.11.12)
* System Firmware Version: 10151.101.3 (M1 based Macs)
* Darwin Kernel Version 23.4.0: Wed Feb 21 21:44:06 PST 2024; root:xnu-10063.101.15~2/RELEASE_ARM64_T8103 arm64

* Apple Music/TV still 1.4.4.48
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Logo Spotlight

Source: Apple to Announce New Products This Week

Sunday March 3, 2024 11:38 am PST by
Apple plans to announce new products with press releases on its website this week, a proven source familiar with the matter told MacRumors. While the products that Apple plans to announce have not been disclosed, there are rumors about new iPads, Macs, and accessories. It is unclear exactly what will be announced this week. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reiterated that Apple is planning new...
Read Full Article232 comments
Apple MacBook Air 2 up hero 240304

Apple Announces New MacBook Air Models With M3 Chip

Monday March 4, 2024 5:04 am PST by
Apple today announced new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M3 chip, improved external display support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more. Apple says that the new MacBook Air is up to 60% faster than the M1 model and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. With a faster and more efficient Neural Engine, Apple says that the MacBook Air continues to be "the best consumer laptop for...
Read Full Article484 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 With EU App Changes, New Emoji, Podcast Transcripts and More

Tuesday March 5, 2024 10:01 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4, the fourth major updates to the iOS 17 operating system that came out in September 2023. The software updates come over a month after Apple released iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
Read Full Article164 comments
iOS 17

Apple Expected to Release iOS 17.4 This Week With These New Features

Sunday March 3, 2024 4:32 pm PST by
iOS 17.4 is expected to be released to all users this week. The update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone, as outlined below. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store, Safari, and Apple Pay changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, and an iMessage security upgrade. The update also adds new emoji, introduces Apple Cash virtual card numbers, further...
Read Full Article
iPhone Trade In Box

Apple Changes Trade-In Values for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches

Wednesday March 6, 2024 8:42 am PST by
Apple today adjusted its estimated trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models in the U.S., with the changes reflected on its website. Apple slightly increased trade-in values for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, second-generation iPhone SE, Apple Watch Series 4, and first-generation Apple Watch SE, while trade-in values slightly decreased for the entry-level iPad, Apple Watch...
Read Full Article36 comments