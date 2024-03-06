Testing FaceTime on Apple TV With Belkin's New MagSafe iPhone Mount

by

Belkin this week released a new iPhone Mount with MagSafe, which is designed to attach to a television for use with the Apple TV 4K. The MagSafe Mount lets you use your iPhone as a camera for your ‌Apple TV‌ on FaceTime calls.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Apple actually showed off this mount when it introduced ‌FaceTime‌ on ‌Apple TV‌, but it hasn't been available for purchase until now, and there hasn't been an official solution for mounting an ‌iPhone‌ to a television set.

Priced at $49.95, the Belkin ‌iPhone‌ Mount has a bracket that is able to attach to a TV or a display that's up to four inches thick, or it can be used with a pedestal as a standalone mount next to a TV.

It's super simple to use the mount, and you just need to pop it on the TV and then stick your MagSafe-enabled ‌iPhone‌ to the mount. You can adjust the tilt from -20 to +30 degrees for the perfect filming angle, and it works in either portrait or landscape mode.

We tested the mount with ‌FaceTime‌, but it is also compatible with any Continuity Camera-supported apps. The ‌iPhone‌ activates automatically as the camera in ‌FaceTime‌ or another supported app, and all you need to do is be signed in with the same Apple ID on both devices.

Note that using an ‌iPhone‌ as a camera for an ‌Apple TV‌ requires the second-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K or later with tvOS 17, and an ‌iPhone‌ (or iPad) running iOS 17 or later.

Using a TV for ‌FaceTime‌ is great if you're FaceTiming with multiple people or for SharePlay sessions, and there are options to set up a split-screen layout when using ‌FaceTime‌. The mount and the Continuity Camera feature work with Center Stage, and reactions like fireworks are supported.

Large-screen ‌FaceTime‌ is definitely an experience that's worth trying out if you tend to do a lot of video calling. Apple is selling the Belkin Mount for $49.95, and it's shipping out almost immediately.

Tags: Belkin, FaceTime Guide

Top Rated Comments

kiranmk2 Avatar
kiranmk2
4 minutes ago at 11:56 am
I've used this (with the phone propper up, no on a mount) and the audio on my end is fine because it comes through the TV speakers. Not sure how I came across to the other person though.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Logo Spotlight

Source: Apple to Announce New Products This Week

Sunday March 3, 2024 11:38 am PST by
Apple plans to announce new products with press releases on its website this week, a proven source familiar with the matter told MacRumors. While the products that Apple plans to announce have not been disclosed, there are rumors about new iPads, Macs, and accessories. It is unclear exactly what will be announced this week. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reiterated that Apple is planning new...
Read Full Article227 comments
Apple MacBook Air 2 up hero 240304

Apple Announces New MacBook Air Models With M3 Chip

Monday March 4, 2024 5:04 am PST by
Apple today announced new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M3 chip, improved external display support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more. Apple says that the new MacBook Air is up to 60% faster than the M1 model and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. With a faster and more efficient Neural Engine, Apple says that the MacBook Air continues to be "the best consumer laptop for...
Read Full Article442 comments
iPad Air 12

Gurman: No Apple Event Planned for Upcoming iPads and Macs

Sunday March 3, 2024 5:09 am PST by
Apple does not plan to hold a traditional event to unveil new iPads and Macs, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Instead, he said Apple plans to announce the products on its website with a "series of online videos and marketing campaigns." If this plan is accurate, we can expect the new products to be announced with press releases on the Apple Newsroom website. Gurman expects Apple to...
Read Full Article180 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 With EU App Changes, New Emoji, Podcast Transcripts and More

Tuesday March 5, 2024 10:01 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4, the fourth major updates to the iOS 17 operating system that came out in September 2023. The software updates come over a month after Apple released iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
Read Full Article162 comments
iOS 17

Apple Expected to Release iOS 17.4 This Week With These New Features

Sunday March 3, 2024 4:32 pm PST by
iOS 17.4 is expected to be released to all users this week. The update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone, as outlined below. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store, Safari, and Apple Pay changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, and an iMessage security upgrade. The update also adds new emoji, introduces Apple Cash virtual card numbers, further...
Read Full Article