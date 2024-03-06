Testing FaceTime on Apple TV With Belkin's New MagSafe iPhone Mount
Belkin this week released a new iPhone Mount with MagSafe, which is designed to attach to a television for use with the Apple TV 4K. The MagSafe Mount lets you use your iPhone as a camera for your Apple TV on FaceTime calls.
Apple actually showed off this mount when it introduced FaceTime on Apple TV, but it hasn't been available for purchase until now, and there hasn't been an official solution for mounting an iPhone to a television set.
Priced at $49.95, the Belkin iPhone Mount has a bracket that is able to attach to a TV or a display that's up to four inches thick, or it can be used with a pedestal as a standalone mount next to a TV.
It's super simple to use the mount, and you just need to pop it on the TV and then stick your MagSafe-enabled iPhone to the mount. You can adjust the tilt from -20 to +30 degrees for the perfect filming angle, and it works in either portrait or landscape mode.
We tested the mount with FaceTime, but it is also compatible with any Continuity Camera-supported apps. The iPhone activates automatically as the camera in FaceTime or another supported app, and all you need to do is be signed in with the same Apple ID on both devices.
Note that using an iPhone as a camera for an Apple TV requires the second-generation Apple TV 4K or later with tvOS 17, and an iPhone (or iPad) running iOS 17 or later.
Using a TV for FaceTime is great if you're FaceTiming with multiple people or for SharePlay sessions, and there are options to set up a split-screen layout when using FaceTime. The mount and the Continuity Camera feature work with Center Stage, and reactions like fireworks are supported.
Large-screen FaceTime is definitely an experience that's worth trying out if you tend to do a lot of video calling. Apple is selling the Belkin Mount for $49.95, and it's shipping out almost immediately.
Popular Stories
Apple plans to announce new products with press releases on its website this week, a proven source familiar with the matter told MacRumors. While the products that Apple plans to announce have not been disclosed, there are rumors about new iPads, Macs, and accessories. It is unclear exactly what will be announced this week. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reiterated that Apple is planning new...
Apple today announced new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M3 chip, improved external display support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more. Apple says that the new MacBook Air is up to 60% faster than the M1 model and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. With a faster and more efficient Neural Engine, Apple says that the MacBook Air continues to be "the best consumer laptop for...
Apple does not plan to hold a traditional event to unveil new iPads and Macs, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Instead, he said Apple plans to announce the products on its website with a "series of online videos and marketing campaigns." If this plan is accurate, we can expect the new products to be announced with press releases on the Apple Newsroom website. Gurman expects Apple to...
Apple today released iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4, the fourth major updates to the iOS 17 operating system that came out in September 2023. The software updates come over a month after Apple released iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
iOS 17.4 is expected to be released to all users this week. The update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone, as outlined below. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store, Safari, and Apple Pay changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, and an iMessage security upgrade. The update also adds new emoji, introduces Apple Cash virtual card numbers, further...
Top Rated Comments