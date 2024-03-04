Belkin Releases MagSafe Mount for Using iPhone Camera With Apple TV

by

Apple today began selling Belkin's new iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K on its online store in the U.S. and other countries.

Belkin Apple TV MagSafe Mount
This accessory allows you to mount your iPhone to the top of your TV, or it can be placed on the stand below. Then, you can conveniently use your iPhone's rear camera for FaceTime video calls on any Apple TV 4K model running tvOS 17 or later.

Key features of the mount, as listed on Apple's online store:

Mount directly to your TV or display up to 4 inches (10.1 cm) in depth

Works as standalone mount on desktop or a TV stand

Tilt from –20 to +30 degrees to adjust to your environment

Easily flip iPhone orientation to stream or record in portrait or landscape

Keyhole mounts and mounting bracket included for added stability

Designed for Continuity Camera–supported apps

Belkin already offered a very similar version of this mount for use with the iMac and Apple's external displays, but it is currently listed as unavailable on Apple's online store. Apple continues to sell a version of the mount for MacBooks.

Priced at $49.95 in the U.S., the TV version of the mount ships in one business day.

alexandr Avatar
alexandr
29 minutes ago at 07:32 am

So what happens when it goes to the lock screen?
You get up :)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe Mac User Avatar
Joe Mac User
18 minutes ago at 07:43 am

any Apple TV 4K model running tvOS 17 or later
Point of clarity: The Continuity Camera feature only works with 2nd Generation or Later Apple TV 4K models. I think the article should be clarified to reflect this, even if the PR doesn't have the info.

https://support.apple.com/guide/tv/use-facetime-atvb3cced7cd/tvos
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Quasi26 Avatar
Quasi26
16 minutes ago at 07:45 am

If FaceTime on ATV would work I could see this accessory working for some.
I use this multiple days a week to talk to family members. Works pretty well, but I guess everyones milage will vary.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
15 minutes ago at 07:45 am

If FaceTime on ATV would work I could see this accessory working for some.
It does work with newer AppleTVs.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
