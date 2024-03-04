Belkin Releases MagSafe Mount for Using iPhone Camera With Apple TV

Apple today began selling Belkin's new iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K on its online store in the U.S. and other countries.



This accessory allows you to mount your iPhone to the top of your TV, or it can be placed on the stand below. Then, you can conveniently use your iPhone's rear camera for FaceTime video calls on any Apple TV 4K model running tvOS 17 or later.

Key features of the mount, as listed on Apple's online store:

Mount directly to your TV or display up to 4 inches (10.1 cm) in depth Works as standalone mount on desktop or a TV stand Tilt from –20 to +30 degrees to adjust to your environment Easily flip iPhone orientation to stream or record in portrait or landscape Keyhole mounts and mounting bracket included for added stability Designed for Continuity Camera–supported apps

Belkin already offered a very similar version of this mount for use with the iMac and Apple's external displays, but it is currently listed as unavailable on Apple's online store. Apple continues to sell a version of the mount for MacBooks.

Priced at $49.95 in the U.S., the TV version of the mount ships in one business day.