Belkin Releases MagSafe Mount for Using iPhone Camera With Apple TV
Apple today began selling Belkin's new iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K on its online store in the U.S. and other countries.
This accessory allows you to mount your iPhone to the top of your TV, or it can be placed on the stand below. Then, you can conveniently use your iPhone's rear camera for FaceTime video calls on any Apple TV 4K model running tvOS 17 or later.
Key features of the mount, as listed on Apple's online store:
Mount directly to your TV or display up to 4 inches (10.1 cm) in depth
Works as standalone mount on desktop or a TV stand
Tilt from –20 to +30 degrees to adjust to your environment
Easily flip iPhone orientation to stream or record in portrait or landscape
Keyhole mounts and mounting bracket included for added stability
Designed for Continuity Camera–supported apps
Belkin already offered a very similar version of this mount for use with the iMac and Apple's external displays, but it is currently listed as unavailable on Apple's online store. Apple continues to sell a version of the mount for MacBooks.
Priced at $49.95 in the U.S., the TV version of the mount ships in one business day.
Popular Stories
Apple plans to announce new products with press releases on its website this week, a proven source familiar with the matter told MacRumors. While the products that Apple plans to announce have not been disclosed, there are rumors about new iPads, Macs, and accessories. It is unclear exactly what will be announced this week. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reiterated that Apple is planning new...
Apple Maps has been providing navigational guidance to Apple users for almost 13 and a half years now, and much has changed about the app in that time. However, according to data from Canalys, the overwhelming majority of iPhones in the U.S. still have Google Maps downloaded as an alternative to Apple Maps, which comes preinstalled on all iPhones. We want to hear from MacRumors readers. Which do...
Apple TV+ today gained over 50 movies, adding to its back catalog of content for a limited time. The collection includes a large number of popular and classic titles. Subscribers can access the movies in a "Great Movies on Apple TV+" section in the Apple TV app. Some titles are also available in 3D. Movies in the collection include: 21 Jump Street 300 American Sniper Argo ...
Apple does not plan to hold a traditional event to unveil new iPads and Macs, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Instead, he said Apple plans to announce the products on its website with a "series of online videos and marketing campaigns." If this plan is accurate, we can expect the new products to be announced with press releases on the Apple Newsroom website. Gurman expects Apple to...
Apple today announced new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M3 chip, improved external display support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more. Apple says that the new MacBook Air is up to 60% faster than the M1 model and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. With a faster and more efficient Neural Engine, Apple says that the MacBook Air continues to be "the best consumer laptop for...
Apple today introduced a new beta firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, both the USB-C and Lightning versions. The new firmware is version 6E188, up from the prior 6B34 firmware released in December. Apple does not often provide details or notes on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new. Note that this software is limited to developers at the...
Top Rated Comments
https://support.apple.com/guide/tv/use-facetime-atvb3cced7cd/tvos