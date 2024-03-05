Apple Releases iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 With EU App Changes, New Emoji, Podcast Transcripts and More

Apple today released iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4, the fourth major updates to the iOS 17 operating system that came out in September 2023. The software updates come over a month after Apple released iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3.

iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. It can take a few minutes for the updates to be available to all users.

With iOS 17.4, Apple introduces sweeping changes to the way the App Store and apps in the European Union, paving the way for alternative app marketplaces on iPhone, alternative payment systems on iOS and iPadOS, third-party browser engine support, and NFC access for banks and third-party payment providers. These features are limited to the EU, and the changes are not applicable in other countries.

Apple did, however, make worldwide changes to gaming apps. Apple is now allowing cloud gaming apps like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce NOW. Mini games, chatbots, and plug-ins are also now able to use the in-app purchase system.

In addition to these App Store-related updates, iOS 17.4 adds new emoji characters, transcripts for podcasts in the Podcasts app, Stopwatch Live Activities, improvements to battery health reporting on the iPhone 15 models, and more. Apple's full release notes for the update are below.



Emoji

- New mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads emoji are now available in the emoji keyboard

- 18 people and body emoji add the option to face them in either direction Apple Podcasts

- Transcripts let you follow an episode with text that highlights in sync with the audio in English, Spanish, French and German

- Episode text can be read in full, searched for a word or phrase, tapped to play from a specific point and used with accessibility features such as Text Size, Increase Contrast, and VoiceOver This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

- Music recognition lets you add songs you have identified to your Apple Music Playlists and Library, as well as Apple Music Classical

- Siri has a new option to announce messages you receive in any supported language

- Stolen Device Protection supports the option for increased security in all locations

- Battery Health in Settings shows battery cycle count, manufacture date, and first use on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models

- Call Identification displays Apple-verified business name, logo, and department name when available

- Business updates in Messages for Business provide trusted information for order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts or other transactions you opt into

- Apple Cash virtual card numbers enable you to pay with Apple Cash at merchants that don't yet accept Apple Pay by typing in your number from Wallet or using Safari AutoFill

- Fixes an issue where contact pictures are blank in Find My

- Fixes an issue for Dual SIM users where the phone number changes from primary to secondary and is visible to a group they have messaged

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Note that Apple's release notes do not highlight the changes in the European Union, but the update does now allow for alternative app marketplaces to be installed on iPhones in Europe.

More information on what's new in iOS 17.4 can be found in our iOS 17.4 features guide.