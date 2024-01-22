Apple Releases iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 With Stolen Device Protection, Collaborative Apple Music Playlists and More

by

Apple today released iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3, the third major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that initially came out in September 2023. The software comes more than a month after Apple released iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 with the Journal app.

iOS 17
iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS 15.8.1 and iOS 16.7.5 for those running older versions of iOS.

With iOS 17.3, Apple is adding Stolen Device Protection to the iPhone, limiting access to private information just in case someone gets ahold of both your ‌iPhone‌ and your passcode. It requires biometric authentication to do things like access passwords, turn off Lost Mode, make purchases in Safari, and more.

The update also includes support for AirPlaying content directly to some hotel room TVs, creating collaborative Apple Music playlists with friends and family, and more. Apple's full release notes for the update are below.

Stolen Device Protection
- Stolen Device Protection increases security of iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID with no passcode fallback to perform certain actions
- Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication before sensitive operations like changing device passcode or Apple ID password can be performed

Lock Screen
- New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

Music
- Collaborate on playlists allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs
- Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist

This update also includes the following improvements:
- AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels
- AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID
- Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)

More details on all of the features that Apple has introduced so far in ‌iOS 17‌ can be found in our dedicated roundup.

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Popular Stories

iOS 17

Apple Releasing iOS 17.3 Next Week With These New Features

Wednesday January 17, 2024 6:21 am PST by
In its press release unveiling a new Black Unity Sport Band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.3 will be released next week. The software update will likely be available on Monday, January 22 or Tuesday, January 23. Apple's confirmation that iOS 17.3 will be released next week:The new Unity Bloom iPhone and iPad wallpaper for the Lock Screen will be also be available next week, ...
Read Full Article63 comments
Apple Infinite Loop Store

Two Apple Stores in U.S. Permanently Closing Today

Saturday January 20, 2024 5:30 am PST by
As previously announced, Apple will be permanently closing its Infinite Loop and Royal Hawaiian retail stores in the U.S. later today. Apple said all employees at both stores would be given the opportunity to remain with the company. Apple Infinite Loop Infinite Loop served as Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California from 1993 until 2017, when Apple Park opened nearby. The store on the...
Read Full Article38 comments
iPad Air 12

New iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air Models Likely to Launch in March or April

Sunday January 21, 2024 11:06 am PST by
Apple plans to release new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models in the spring this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on this timeframe, the devices could be released as early as this March or April. After the devices are released, he said attention will shift to Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in June. Below, we outline rumored features and expectations for...
Read Full Article150 comments
iPhone 7 Plus Jet Black feature

iPhone 7 Users in U.S. Could Receive Up to $349 Payment From Apple

Sunday January 21, 2024 12:11 pm PST by
Apple last year agreed to pay $35 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit alleging that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were prone to audio issues due to a defective chip in the devices, and it has now started notifying eligible customers by email. You may be eligible for a payment from Apple if you are a U.S. resident who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Apple Vision Pro Now Available for Pre-Order

Friday January 19, 2024 5:01 am PST by
Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro, the company's first spatial computing device. Orders are live in the U.S. online store, with the Vision Pro limited to the United States for the time being. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Apple Store app on an iPhone or iPad with Face ID is the best way to order the Vision Pro, because the ordering...
Read Full Article157 comments