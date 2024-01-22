Apple Releases iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 With Stolen Device Protection, Collaborative Apple Music Playlists and More

Apple today released iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3, the third major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that initially came out in September 2023. The software comes more than a month after Apple released iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 with the Journal app.



iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS 15.8.1 and iOS 16.7.5 for those running older versions of iOS.

With iOS 17.3, Apple is adding Stolen Device Protection to the iPhone, limiting access to private information just in case someone gets ahold of both your ‌iPhone‌ and your passcode. It requires biometric authentication to do things like access passwords, turn off Lost Mode, make purchases in Safari, and more.

The update also includes support for AirPlaying content directly to some hotel room TVs, creating collaborative Apple Music playlists with friends and family, and more. Apple's full release notes for the update are below.



Stolen Device Protection

- Stolen Device Protection increases security of iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID with no passcode fallback to perform certain actions

- Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication before sensitive operations like changing device passcode or Apple ID password can be performed Lock Screen

- New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month Music

- Collaborate on playlists allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs

- Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist This update also includes the following improvements:

- AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels

- AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID

- Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)

More details on all of the features that Apple has introduced so far in ‌iOS 17‌ can be found in our dedicated roundup.