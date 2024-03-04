Apple Seeds tvOS 17.4 Release Candidate to Developers
Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming tvOS 17.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming one week after the release of the fifth tvOS 17.4 beta. The RC is the final version of tvOS 17.4 that will be provided to the public as long as no bugs are found in the software.
Registered developers are able to download the tvOS 17.4 update by opting in to the beta through the Settings app on the Apple TV. A registered developer account is required.
tvOS software releases are usually minor in scale compared to other operating system updates, focusing primarily on smaller improvements rather than outward-facing changes.
Early tvOS 17.4 betas added support for Apple Music SharePlay on the Apple TV, but the feature was removed in later betas and it is not clear if it is coming.
