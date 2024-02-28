Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iMac With M3 Chip
Apple today added the iMac with the M3 chip to its certified refurbished store in the U.S. for the first time since the computer was introduced in October.
As usual for Apple's refurbished products, the refurbished iMacs are discounted by approximately 15% compared to the equivalent brand new models, with pricing starting at $1,099. A variety of configurations and color options are available.
All of the usual accessories are included in the box, including a Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, power adapter and cord, and USB-C to Lightning cable.
Apple says it puts refurbished Macs through "full functionality testing" and a "thorough cleaning process and inspection," and they are covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty and eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage.
In our view, Apple's refurbished Macs are virtually indistinguishable from brand new ones, providing a good opportunity for savings directly from Apple. However, larger discounts are sometimes available from resellers like Amazon.
Apple recently began selling refurbished MacBook Pro models with the M3 chip, and later models with the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.
