Apple Now Selling Refurbished M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro Models

Apple today began offering refurbished versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chip options, offering the machines at a discount for the first time since their October 2023 release.



The release of M3 Pro and M3 Max models on Apple's refurbished store comes almost two weeks after the entry-level 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro first appeared on the store.

Pricing on these latest refurbished MacBook Pro models starts at $1,699 for the 14-inch M3 Pro model with 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU, a $300 discount off of the original $1,999 starting price. The 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,119 for the M3 Pro chip with 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, offering savings of $380 compared to a brand-new unit priced at $2,499.

Additional configurations with chip, memory, and/or storage space upgrades are also available, although availability will fluctuate over time. Customers looking for a specific configuration should check back often.

All of Apple's refurbished Macs are close to identical to new products. They are subject to a refurbishment process that includes full functionality testing, with any defective modules replaced, as well as a thorough cleaning and inspection. Refurbished products are eligible for AppleCare+ and have the same 14-day return period as new Apple devices.