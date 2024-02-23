Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get the Apple Pencil 2 for the Best-Ever Price of $79, $300 Off Studio Display, and More

The list of this week's best deals is headlined by a new record low price on the Apple Pencil 2, but you can also find solid discounts on Apple's M2 Mac mini and Studio Display. We're also still tracking markdowns on a wide variety of Anker products on Amazon.

Apple Pencil 2

What's the deal? Get $50 off Apple Pencil 2

Get $50 off Apple Pencil 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

One of the highlights of this week's deals is on the Apple Pencil 2, which is still available for $79.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00. This is the first time we've tracked any discount on the Apple Pencil 2 in 2024, and it's an all-time low price on the accessory.



20W USB-C Power Adapter

What's the deal? Get $7 off Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Get $7 off Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter Where can I get it? Woot

Another Apple accessory on sale at a notable low price this week is the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter, available for $11.99 on Woot, down from $19.00. This product is in new condition at Woot and comes with a 1 Year Apple Manufacturer Limited Warranty.



Studio Display

What's the deal? Get $300 off Apple Studio Display

Get $300 off Apple Studio Display Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Earlier in the week, Amazon introduced steep $300 discounts on two Studio Displays, and right now you can still save on the nano-texture glass model. It's on sale for $1,599.99 on Amazon, down from $1,899.00, which is a solid second-best price and the first discount we've seen in months.



Anker

What's the deal? Save on popular Anker charging accessories

Save on popular Anker charging accessories Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Anker returned with a big sale on Amazon this week, including great discounts on portable batteries, portable power stations, USB-C accessories, and more. You can find a full list of what's still on sale right now by visiting our original post.



Mac Mini

What's the deal? Get up to $109 off M2 Mac mini

Get up to $109 off M2 Mac mini Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Finally, Amazon has notable discounts on the M2 Mac mini, starting at $499.00 for the 256GB model of the computer. You can also get the 512GB on sale for $689.99, and this one requires you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the sale.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.