Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get the Apple Pencil 2 for the Best-Ever Price of $79, $300 Off Studio Display, and More

by

The list of this week's best deals is headlined by a new record low price on the Apple Pencil 2, but you can also find solid discounts on Apple's M2 Mac mini and Studio Display. We're also still tracking markdowns on a wide variety of Anker products on Amazon.

Hero0005Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple Pencil 2

apple pencil 2 pink

  • What's the deal? Get $50 off Apple Pencil 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $79.00

One of the highlights of this week's deals is on the Apple Pencil 2, which is still available for $79.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00. This is the first time we've tracked any discount on the Apple Pencil 2 in 2024, and it's an all-time low price on the accessory.

20W USB-C Power Adapter

power adapter pink

  • What's the deal? Get $7 off Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter
  • Where can I get it? Woot

$7 OFF
20W USB-C Power Adapter for $11.99

Another Apple accessory on sale at a notable low price this week is the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter, available for $11.99 on Woot, down from $19.00. This product is in new condition at Woot and comes with a 1 Year Apple Manufacturer Limited Warranty.

Studio Display

studio display pink

  • What's the deal? Get $300 off Apple Studio Display
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$300 OFF
Nano-Texture Glass Studio Display for $1,599.99

Earlier in the week, Amazon introduced steep $300 discounts on two Studio Displays, and right now you can still save on the nano-texture glass model. It's on sale for $1,599.99 on Amazon, down from $1,899.00, which is a solid second-best price and the first discount we've seen in months.

Anker

anker pink

  • What's the deal? Save on popular Anker charging accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$40 OFF
Anker Power Station for $109.99

Anker returned with a big sale on Amazon this week, including great discounts on portable batteries, portable power stations, USB-C accessories, and more. You can find a full list of what's still on sale right now by visiting our original post.

Mac Mini

mac mini pink

  • What's the deal? Get up to $109 off M2 Mac mini
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
M2 Mac mini (256GB) for $499.00

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$109 OFF
M2 Mac mini (512GB) for $689.99

Finally, Amazon has notable discounts on the M2 Mac mini, starting at $499.00 for the 256GB model of the computer. You can also get the 512GB on sale for $689.99, and this one requires you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the sale.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

