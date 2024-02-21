Apple's M2 Mac Mini on Sale From $499 With Up to $109 in Savings

Apple's M2 Mac mini has a few notable discounts today on Amazon, with up to $109 off select versions of the computer. You can get the 256GB M2 Mac mini for $499.00, down from $599.00, and no coupon is required to see this deal.

The 512GB M2 Mac mini is available for $689.99 when you clip the on-page coupon, down from $799.00. Both of these are solid second-best prices on the Mac mini, and just about $10-$20 higher than the all-time low prices we've tracked in the past.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Apple updated this Mac mini back in January 2023, marking the first big update to the lineup since the introduction of the M1 models in 2020. The 2023 models feature Apple's M2 and M2 Pro chips, but no major external design changes. As of writing, we aren't tracking any deals on the M2 Pro Mac mini.

