Amazon Takes $300 Off Multiple Apple Studio Display Models, Available From $1,299.99
Amazon today is matching an all-time low price on the Studio Display, now available for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.99. This is the standard glass version of the Studio Display with the tilt adjustable stand, and it currently has an estimated February 23 delivery date for Prime shipping.
The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K retina display with a 5120 x 2880 resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. Discounts on the Studio Display have been very rare over the past few months, and this is only the second time in 2024 that we've tracked a record low price on any version of the monitor.
If you want to upgrade to the nano-texture glass option, Amazon also has this model of the Studio Display on sale. It's available for $1,599.99, down from $1,899.99, which is a second-best price on the Studio Display with nano-texture glass.
Apple says that the standard display is engineered for "extremely low reflectivity," but for rooms where there is a lot of glare, Apple suggests the nano-texture glass option with even less reflectivity.
