Apple's First Foldable Device Won't Be an iPhone, Say Supply Chain Sources
Apple is now deciding on the design of its first foldable device as work on the project ramps up, DigiTimes reports.
Citing Taiwanese supply chain sources in a paywalled report, DigiTimes claims that Apple has been developing its first foldable product for at least five years. Corroborating previous rumors, the publication claims that the foldable is set to be a "larger device" rather than an iPhone, instead embodying a tablet or notebook. Design efforts on the device are now said to be converging ahead of plans for mass production.
Since hinge mechanisms for foldable devices have become increasingly advanced in recent years, the main problem for Apple's foldable is said to be developing a panel that meets its quality demands. The report adds that Apple's rumored suspension of Samsung foldable display panel development and internal reorganization to move Vision Pro engineers to the foldable project are not contradictory moves, since the company is overwhelmingly prioritizing quality.
The report clarified that Apple has not suspended work on foldable devices, with the company allegedly now possessing multiple departments responsible for different foldable product lines. Apple's first foldable device will not launch until 2025 at the earliest.
Popular Stories
Apple today announced a new post-quantum cryptographic protocol for iMessage called PQ3. Apple says this "groundbreaking" and "state-of-the-art" protocol provides "extensive defenses against even highly sophisticated quantum attacks." Apple believes the PQ3 protocol's protections "surpass those in all other widely deployed messaging apps," according to its blog post:Today we are announcing...
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU and Apple Podcasts transcripts. The update also adds new emoji and includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More details about the new...
Apple is speeding up development of a smart ring that can be worn on the finger to track users' health biometrics, claims a new report coming out of Korea. Teaser image of Samsung Galaxy Ring shown at Galaxy Unpacked in January Apple has toyed with the idea of a ring wearable for several years, as indicated by several patents, but with Samsung preparing to bring its own product to market, the ...
The fourth beta of iOS 17.4 that Apple released today adds a new CarPlay feature, according to the notes that Apple provided to developers. In supported CarPlay vehicles, there's now an Apple Maps option to show information about upcoming maneuvers in the instrument cluster. CarPlay users will be able to swap the display type between the main and instrument cluster by tapping on the map...
Apple today began offering refurbished versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chip options, offering the machines at a discount for the first time since their October 2023 release. The release of M3 Pro and M3 Max models on Apple's refurbished store comes almost two weeks after the entry-level 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro first appeared on the store....
Apple is planning to update the iPad Air and iPad Pro lineups as soon as March, and the new iPad Pro models will be significantly thinner according to dimensions shared by 9to5Mac. Citing sources with knowledge of Apple's plans, the site claims that the larger version will be more than 1mm thinner. The current 12.9-inch iPad Pro measures in at 6.4mm thick, but the new model is said to be 5mm ...
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Apple is planning to launch at least nine new devices with OLED displays across the iPad and MacBook product lines, according to an updated forecast from research firm Omdia that sets out the company's plans in detail. As widely rumored, Apple's push to transition to OLED will apparently be jump-started by the release of new 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro models this year. The displays will...
Top Rated Comments
If tablet, great... give me a pocketable iPad Mini (when folded). The one great benefit (again IMO) of iPhone over cellular iPad Mini doubling as phone (with Voip app and buds) is pocket-ability. I'd be quick to buy a cellular iPad Mini Fold.
Would be cool for the next model of iPad mini to be foldable to truly make it "mini". ;)
That crease in the middle is unavoidable, besides the fact that unless it's fully open, it distorts and it's very odd to touch.