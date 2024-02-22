Apple's First Foldable Device Won't Be an iPhone, Say Supply Chain Sources

Apple is now deciding on the design of its first foldable device as work on the project ramps up, DigiTimes reports.



Citing Taiwanese supply chain sources in a paywalled report, DigiTimes claims that Apple has been developing its first foldable product for at least five years. Corroborating previous rumors, the publication claims that the foldable is set to be a "larger device" rather than an iPhone, instead embodying a tablet or notebook. Design efforts on the device are now said to be converging ahead of plans for mass production.

Since hinge mechanisms for foldable devices have become increasingly advanced in recent years, the main problem for Apple's foldable is said to be developing a panel that meets its quality demands. The report adds that Apple's rumored suspension of Samsung foldable display panel development and internal reorganization to move Vision Pro engineers to the foldable project are not contradictory moves, since the company is overwhelmingly prioritizing quality.

The report clarified that Apple has not suspended work on foldable devices, with the company allegedly now possessing multiple departments responsible for different foldable product lines. Apple's first foldable device will not launch until 2025 at the earliest.