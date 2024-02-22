Apple's First Foldable Device Won't Be an iPhone, Say Supply Chain Sources

by

Apple is now deciding on the design of its first foldable device as work on the project ramps up, DigiTimes reports.

FoldPad Redux 24 Magenta and Blue
Citing Taiwanese supply chain sources in a paywalled report, DigiTimes claims that Apple has been developing its first foldable product for at least five years. Corroborating previous rumors, the publication claims that the foldable is set to be a "larger device" rather than an iPhone, instead embodying a tablet or notebook. Design efforts on the device are now said to be converging ahead of plans for mass production.

Since hinge mechanisms for foldable devices have become increasingly advanced in recent years, the main problem for Apple's foldable is said to be developing a panel that meets its quality demands. The report adds that Apple's rumored suspension of Samsung foldable display panel development and internal reorganization to move Vision Pro engineers to the foldable project are not contradictory moves, since the company is overwhelmingly prioritizing quality.

The report clarified that Apple has not suspended work on foldable devices, with the company allegedly now possessing multiple departments responsible for different foldable product lines. Apple's first foldable device will not launch until 2025 at the earliest.

DeepWebinar Avatar
DeepWebinar
55 minutes ago at 07:36 am
a foldable notebook? now that would be innovative ?
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
51 minutes ago at 07:39 am
If notebook, IMO it must have traditional keys for touch typing. If one can't feel the keys, they can't touch type very effectively. I'm getting Flashbacks to the Atari 400...



If tablet, great... give me a pocketable iPad Mini (when folded). The one great benefit (again IMO) of iPhone over cellular iPad Mini doubling as phone (with Voip app and buds) is pocket-ability. I'd be quick to buy a cellular iPad Mini Fold.

Attachment Image
BrownyQ Avatar
BrownyQ
19 minutes ago at 08:11 am
Let their first crack at foldable screen be an iPad. Not like they're doing much on that front after putting M series chips in there.

Would be cool for the next model of iPad mini to be foldable to truly make it "mini". ;)
Amazing Iceman Avatar
Amazing Iceman
51 minutes ago at 07:40 am
I don't expect Apple to come up with one bendable display, but instead 2 displays with a very fine protective frame.
That crease in the middle is unavoidable, besides the fact that unless it's fully open, it distorts and it's very odd to touch.
crsh1976 Avatar
crsh1976
48 minutes ago at 07:43 am

Comments from people who have no clue about current foldables and will say they do not need one coming in 3...
Do enlighten us, please.
_karrol Avatar
_karrol
49 minutes ago at 07:41 am
Comments from people who have no clue about current foldables and will say they do not need one coming in 3...
