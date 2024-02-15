Samsung to Join OLED MacBook Push in 2027
Samsung is preparing to join Apple's OLED display supply chain for future MacBook models, Korea's The Elec reports.
Apple's plans to switch the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air from mini-LED and LCD display technology to OLED have been widely rumored for several years. The latest report explains that Samsung is currently assembling an eighth-generation OLED panel production line focused on supplying Apple with OLED displays for future MacBook models. Panels from the production line will not reach new MacBook models until 2027, The Elec adds.
Late last year, ETNews said that Apple plans to bring OLED display technology to nine new devices by 2027, starting with two new iPad Pro models in March. The company is then expected to shift focus to an OLED 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2025, before launching new 14-inch MacBook Pro, 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air, 10.9-inch iPad Air, and 8.7-inch iPad mini models with OLED displays the following year. As a result, the The Elec's report seems to suggest that panels from the new production line will not be used in the first wave of OLED MacBooks in 2025. In 2027, Apple is expected to bring OLED to the rumored 12.9-inch iPad Air model.
Benefits of OLED displays include increased brightness, higher contrast ratio, greater color accuracy, and lower power consumption compared to existing models with LCDs. OLED panels are also thinner and lighter than LCDs. Apple already uses OLED displays for all iPhone and Apple Watch models, with the exception of the iPhone SE.
Popular Stories
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Well-known talk show host Jon Stewart today confirmed that Apple canceled his Apple TV+ series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" over content concerns. In a discussion with CBS Mornings (via Variety), Stewart said that Apple did not want him to "say things" that might get him into trouble. I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. I thought I was going to do it...
Now that Apple has launched its Vision Pro headset, we can shift our attention towards what is next on the company's agenda for the year. As usual, March should be a busy time for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what...
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the longest-ever battery life offered in an iPhone, according to rumors detailing some of the upcoming high-end iPhone's improvements coming out of Korea. Citing supply chain sources in a post last week, the Naver user known as "yeux1122" corroborates a series of rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro, such as its display size increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches....
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More...
Apple last year agreed to pay $35 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit alleging that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were prone to audio issues due to a defective chip in the devices, and it has now started notifying eligible customers by email. You may be eligible for a payment from Apple if you are a U.S. resident who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016...
Top Rated Comments
I’d rather see them keep mini LED and the blooming tbh.