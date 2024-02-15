Samsung to Join OLED MacBook Push in 2027

Samsung is preparing to join Apple's OLED display supply chain for future MacBook models, Korea's The Elec reports.



Apple's plans to switch the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air from mini-LED and LCD display technology to OLED have been widely rumored for several years. The latest report explains that Samsung is currently assembling an eighth-generation OLED panel production line focused on supplying Apple with OLED displays for future MacBook models. Panels from the production line will not reach new MacBook models until 2027, The Elec adds.

Late last year, ETNews said that Apple plans to bring OLED display technology to nine new devices by 2027, starting with two new iPad Pro models in March. The company is then expected to shift focus to an OLED 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2025, before launching new 14-inch MacBook Pro, 13- and 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌, 10.9-inch iPad Air, and 8.7-inch iPad mini models with OLED displays the following year. As a result, the The Elec's report seems to suggest that panels from the new production line will not be used in the first wave of OLED MacBooks in 2025. In 2027, Apple is expected to bring OLED to the rumored 12.9-inch iPad Air model.

Benefits of OLED displays include increased brightness, higher contrast ratio, greater color accuracy, and lower power consumption compared to existing models with LCDs. OLED panels are also thinner and lighter than LCDs. Apple already uses OLED displays for all iPhone and Apple Watch models, with the exception of the iPhone SE.