Future iPad Pro and MacBook Pro Models Rumored to Feature Ultra-Bright Double-Stack OLED Displays

by

Apple is in discussions with Samsung and LG over applying OLED displays with a two-stack tandem structure to future iPad and MacBook models, but the devices are likely several years away from launch, according to Korean website The Elec.

Oled iPads and MackBook Pro Notch
The report indicates that a two-stack tandem structure would consist of two layers of red, green, and blue emission layers, allowing for the future iPad and MacBook models to have significantly brighter displays with up to double the luminance. Apple's current OLED devices like the iPhone have a single-stack structure, the report adds.

Given that OLED technology is expensive, it's likely the displays will be used on future iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models specifically. The report claims the future iPads will come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, which are indeed the current iPad Pro sizes.

The report claims the two-stack iPad displays will also be low-power LTPO panels, which could allow for a wider ProMotion refresh rate range between 10Hz and 120Hz, in line with the iPhone 13 Pro models. iPad Pro models have already supported ProMotion since 2017, but with a refresh rate between 24Hz and 120Hz.

Timing remains a big question mark. While some earlier reports claimed the first iPad with an OLED display was slated for release in 2022, today's report claims the timeframe has been pushed back to late 2023 or 2024. The first MacBook with an OLED display might follow in 2025, but this plan could be postponed further, the report adds.

In the meantime, Apple has adopted mini-LED backlighting, starting with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Mini-LED technology offers increased brightness for HDR content and improved contrast ratio.

Update: A separate report from Nikkei Asia today claims that Apple is also actively researching and developing micro-LED display technology.

In the long term, industry insiders expect the rise of even smaller micro-LEDs that measure under 100 microns and can express primary colors without the use of a filter.

Apple has made an acquisition in micro-LEDs and is said to have an active development program in this field.

Goldfrapp
Goldfrapp
47 minutes ago at 07:13 am
Oh no, my MBP M1 Max 64 already feels outdated




/s




/s
Score: 7 Votes
DMG35
DMG35
42 minutes ago at 07:18 am
I'm ready to trade in my M1 Max for the $400 Apple will provide me with the trade.
Score: 4 Votes
Techwatcher
Techwatcher
41 minutes ago at 07:19 am
Just remember folks, something better is always around the corner. So if what's out now looks good to you just get it if it's future proofed enough. If you wait around for this then the next day a news story titled "Micro-LED MacBook Pro M5 Ultra is currently in the works" and it never ends lol.
Score: 2 Votes
bbplayer5
bbplayer5
41 minutes ago at 07:20 am
I will never buy another OLED screen unless its on a phone. My LG OLED tv has so much burn in, its a disgrace.
Score: 2 Votes
now i see it
now i see it
37 minutes ago at 07:24 am
After reading “OLED” in the title, my eyes glazed over.
When will this era of PWM flickering hell end?
Score: 2 Votes
Falhófnir
Falhófnir
37 minutes ago at 07:24 am
Are the displays not already bright enough at 1,000 nits?


Burn-in-gate?

?
Blindedgate
Score: 2 Votes
