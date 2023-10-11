MacBook Pro With OLED Display Likely Still at Least Three Years Away

Apple's first MacBook Pro models with OLED displays are still at least three years away from launching, according to information shared today by Ross Young, CEO of research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants.



On a display-related webinar with Bloomberg Intelligence's Woo Jin Ho, Young said it will take a few years for Apple's supply chain partners to build out manufacturing lines for mass production of laptop-sized OLED panels, so he does not expect MacBook Pro models with OLED displays to launch until 2026 or 2027. He has shared this timeframe previously.

Compared to current MacBook Pro models with LCD screens, benefits of OLED technology would include increased brightness, higher contrast ratio with deeper blacks, improved power efficiency for longer battery life, and more.

As widely rumored, Young reiterated that the next-generation iPad Pro models launching in 2024 will also be equipped with OLED displays. The first iPad Air and iPad mini models with OLED displays are not expected to launch until 2026; accordingly, Young confirmed that these devices will remain equipped with LCD screens next year.

Young has been a dependable source of display-related information for future Apple products for several years, with a highly-accurate track record.