iOS 17.4 Beta Lets Apple Cash Users Generate Virtual Card Numbers

Later next month, iPhone owners running iOS 17.4 will be able to generate a virtual card number for spending Apple Cash when Apple Pay isn't an online option, according to reports from Reddit users running the latest iOS 17.4 beta (via 9to5Mac).



An Apple Cash pre-paid card allows users to send peer-to-peer Apple Pay payments to friends and family, transfer money to bank accounts, pay off their Apple Card, or spend money online via Apple Pay.

With the new virtual card feature, Apple Cash users will be able to spend their balance even if Apple Pay is not supported by an online store.

According to users with Apple Card on the iOS 17.4 beta, there's new a pop-up inviting them to set up a virtual card number, which Apple says will "keep your card information safe with a new security code for every transaction."

Once generated, the card number can be accessed using Safari AutoFill, and used to shop online "where Apple Pay is not available." Users can also view the card number in Wallet, as well as generate new card numbers and CVC codes.

As 9to5Mac notes, the feature may not have been rolled out yet to every beta user. If you're running iOS 17.4 beta and use Apple Cash, you can check by opening the Wallet app, tapping your Apple Cash card, and checking for the option to "Set Up Virtual Card Number."

Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released at some point in March. The upcoming software update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone, as outlined in our list.