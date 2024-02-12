Apple Releases visionOS 1.0.3 With Reset Option for Forgotten Passcode

by

Apple today released a visionOS 1.0.3 update for the Vision Pro headset, marking the first update that Apple has provided since the device launched. The software comes two weeks after the release of the visionOS 1.0.2 update.

Apple Vision Pro with battery Feature Blue Magenta
The new ‌visionOS‌ update can be installed by opening the settings app and going to the software update section.

With ‌visionOS‌ 1.0.3, Apple added an option to reset the Vision Pro headset if the passcode set on the device has been forgotten. It also includes unspecified bug fixes. Apple's release notes:

This update provides important bug fixes and adds an option to reset your device if you’ve forgotten your passcode.

The Vision Pro launched without a way to reset the device without first unlocking it with a passcode, so those who did end up forgetting their passcodes had to go to an Apple retail store to reset it. With the update, if a passcode is rejected a certain number of times, users will get an option to erase the Vision Pro.

Note that erasing the Vision Pro does not remove Activation Lock, so a person who stole the headset and used this feature to wipe it would still not be able to log in with their Apple ID.

Top Rated Comments

attohs Avatar
attohs
28 minutes ago at 10:17 am
My favorite part of the iPhone OS 1.x and 2.x days was the rapid updates that fixed and added tons of little things all over the place.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
33 minutes ago at 10:13 am
*Runs to headset to update* It’s been absolutely fantastic and game-changing for my workflow but it has some obvious weird little bugs that are all remedied by restarts, been hoping for some fixes!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lee647 Avatar
lee647
14 minutes ago at 10:31 am

Yes. At least for starters, we need either keys on the virtual keyboard to Undo/Redo, or hand gestures. Mmmm… I wonder if in the meantime we could create a custom gesture using the accessibility options currently available.

My favorite part of the iPhone OS 1.x and 2.x days was the rapid updates that fixed and added tons of little things all over the place.
same we are reliving those classic OG iPhone days again!!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FreakinEurekan Avatar
FreakinEurekan
14 minutes ago at 10:32 am

I previously remarked that it was stupid for Apple to require you to take your AVP to an Apple Store if you somehow forgot your passcode, and people tried to mock me for saying that. "How can you forget your passcode?" Stuff like that.

Guess Apple agrees with me that it was stupid.
Make a foolproof system, and the world invents better fools. Spending $3,500+ on a device doesn't improve the user's ability to remember a 4- or 6-digit number.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
9 minutes ago at 10:36 am

Make a foolproof system, and the world invents better fools. Spending $3,500+ on a device doesn't improve the user's ability to remember a 4- or 6-digit number.
There’s a 4-digit number they’ll remember.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
