Apple Releases visionOS 1.0.3 With Reset Option for Forgotten Passcode
Apple today released a visionOS 1.0.3 update for the Vision Pro headset, marking the first update that Apple has provided since the device launched. The software comes two weeks after the release of the visionOS 1.0.2 update.
The new visionOS update can be installed by opening the settings app and going to the software update section.
With visionOS 1.0.3, Apple added an option to reset the Vision Pro headset if the passcode set on the device has been forgotten. It also includes unspecified bug fixes. Apple's release notes:
This update provides important bug fixes and adds an option to reset your device if you’ve forgotten your passcode.
The Vision Pro launched without a way to reset the device without first unlocking it with a passcode, so those who did end up forgetting their passcodes had to go to an Apple retail store to reset it. With the update, if a passcode is rejected a certain number of times, users will get an option to erase the Vision Pro.
Note that erasing the Vision Pro does not remove Activation Lock, so a person who stole the headset and used this feature to wipe it would still not be able to log in with their Apple ID.
