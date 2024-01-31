Apple Releases visionOS 1.0.2 Two Days Before Vision Pro Launch

Apple today released a visionOS 1.0.2 update for the Vision Pro headset, according to developer Nicolás Álvarez. The software comes a week after the release of the visionOS 1.0.1 update.



There is no word on what is included in ‌visionOS‌ 1.0.2, and while the Vision Pro has yet to be released, review units are in the hands of members of the media, and they will be able to download and install this update.

‌visionOS‌ 1.0.2 addresses a WebKit vulnerability that Apple says may have been actively exploited. The issue was also fixed in ‌visionOS‌ 1.0.1 for developers, but the fix is in ‌visionOS‌ 1.0.2 for those updating from ‌visionOS‌ 1.0.

It is worth noting that Vision Pro owners will have a day one update to install this software when they begin receiving their headsets on Friday.

The Vision Pro will ship with version one of the ‌visionOS‌ software, but we are expecting to see ‌visionOS‌ 2 with new features at WWDC in June.