Plex Launches Movie Rental Store

by

Media platform Plex today announced the launch of a dedicated movie rental store, allowing U.S. Plex users to purchase content directly from Plex rather than from a third-party store like YouTube, Apple TV, or Amazon Video.

plex movie rental store
Popular movies like Barbie, Aquaman, Mission Impossible, Wonka, Priscilla, and more can be purchased using Plex.

Plex users will have 30 days to start playback after renting a movie, and once playback begins, the movie can be watched multiple times in a 48-hour window.

Along with recent movies to purchase, Plex also offers a large selection of movies that are available to watch for free on demand (with ads), as well as free live television.

Plex movies can be rented through the Plex Web App on iOS devices, but purchases work on ‌Apple TV‌, iOS, the Plex Web App, Fire TV, and supported smart TVs from LG, Samsung, and more. Plex does not support renting movies directly on the iPhone, iPad, or ‌Apple TV‌, presumably to avoid Apple's cut.

Rentals start at $3.99 for older movies, but popular new releases cost up to $20.99. Wonka, for example, is $20.99, which is actually a dollar more than it costs to rent the movie from Apple's TV app. There is no option to purchase movies on Plex, and rented movies cannot be downloaded.

Movie rentals are limited to the United States as of now, and Plex has not said whether the renting option will expand to additional countries.

Tag: Plex

Top Rated Comments

Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
41 minutes ago at 03:35 pm
Rent, rent, rent…. Subscription, Subscription, Subscription…

Its all businesses do these days

Imagine in 5 or 10 years… some bright spark will come up with a new model for the times… and call it ownership

We are so excited with this new model, we call it ownership. We are so excited to see what you do with ownership.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Timpetus Avatar
Timpetus
40 minutes ago at 03:36 pm
Weird that they think this is what their customers want. I expect very few takers, considering the point of Plex is to stream content you already own instead of renting content or paying monthly for streaming services.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tgwaste Avatar
tgwaste
40 minutes ago at 03:36 pm

Hold up, I haven’t rented a movie in ages. Are you telling me it costs twenty whole dollars to rent a movie from Apple nowadays? Excuse me??
Some movies to watch early yes. Eventually they go to "normal price". But I never rent, I only buy. If I'm going to pay to watch a movie I would rather just own it.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
36 minutes ago at 03:39 pm

Some movies to watch early yes. Eventually they go to "normal price". But I never rent, I only buy. If I'm going to pay to watch a movie I would rather just own it.
These days, even if you “own” it on such platforms… you dont really own it. You own the right to download and view it. Until soneone decides you dont.

I always used to think people sticking to DVD etc werent moving with the times… but they are the ones that own their collections and the companies that sold them the DVD have no control over what they decide to do with that DVD…. Its theirs until disc rot happens or bit rot.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
46 minutes ago at 03:29 pm
This would've gone down a storm in 2007
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AF_APPLETALK Avatar
AF_APPLETALK
39 minutes ago at 03:37 pm
Jesus.

I guess it's time to actually put one of my older Macs to work as a media server/media player. This is the beginning of the end for Plex
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

Apple Releasing iOS 17.4 in March With These New Features and Changes

Sunday February 4, 2024 8:56 am PST by
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. Apple's pres...
Read Full Article128 comments
General iOS 17 Feature Orange Purple

Apple Preparing iOS 17.3.1 Update for iPhone

Monday February 5, 2024 3:51 pm PST by
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.3.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software version in our website's analytics logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.2.1, so there is a good chance that Apple will follow through with releasing iOS 17.3.1. iOS 17.3.1...
Read Full Article50 comments
iPad Pro OLED Feature 2

OLED iPad Pro Price Hikes May Be Lower Than Early Reports Suggested

Tuesday February 6, 2024 3:52 am PST by
Apple's price increases for its upcoming iPad Pro models with OLED displays could be up to $160, which is substantially lower than early reports have predicted, claims DigiTimes. Apple's current 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch model with a mini-LED display starts at $1,099. Previous reports have claimed that the pricing for the next-generation 11-inch ‌OLED ‌iPad‌ ...
Read Full Article132 comments
Vision Pro Airplane

Videos: Apple Vision Pro Tested for Work, Gaming, Flying, and Sports

Monday February 5, 2024 7:08 am PST by
Apple Vision Pro launched in the U.S. on Friday, and there are already several YouTube videos that demonstrate using the headset for remote work, gaming, in-flight entertainment, watching sports, and more. We have rounded up these videos below. If you want to experience the Vision Pro for yourself, you can book an appointment for a free Vision Pro demo at any Apple Store in the U.S. on...
Read Full Article130 comments
Apple Vision Pro Mac Virtual Display

Apple Engineers Allegedly Able to Use Vision Pro With Two Mac Displays

Tuesday February 6, 2024 8:13 am PST by
Apple's new Vision Pro headset can serve as an external display for a Mac, letting you view and control your computer's screen in a visionOS window. The feature can currently be used with only a single Mac display, but analyst Ben Thompson today suggested that Apple has internally tested the ability to use multiple displays. "I have heard through the grapevine that Vision Pro users at Apple...
Read Full Article98 comments
Apple CarPlay Dash

Honda Offering Wireless Apple CarPlay Upgrade for 2018-2022 Accords

Monday February 5, 2024 1:22 pm PST by
Honda recently announced that owners of 2018-2022 Accord models in the U.S. are now eligible for a wireless Apple CarPlay upgrade option for a fee. The update can be completed at any Honda dealership in the U.S. for a suggested price of $112, plus a labor fee, according to the announcement. Eligible customers can book a service appointment on their local Honda dealership's website....
Read Full Article119 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Right Side Feature

iPhone 16's New 'Capture Button' Rumored to Emulate High-End Camera Functionality

Tuesday February 6, 2024 6:06 am PST by
The iPhone 16 lineup's new Capture Button will be able to detect multiple levels of pressure to emulate a two-step shutter button from dedicated digital cameras, according to a Weibo leaker. MacRumors was first to reveal the presence of a new button on the iPhone 16 models called the "Capture Button" last year. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman remarked that the Capture Button will be able to record...
Read Full Article78 comments