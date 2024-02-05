YouTube Claims an Apple Vision Pro App is On the Roadmap

by

The Apple Vision Pro App Store launched without a few key apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify. A YouTube app could be coming in the future, though, according to a statement the company gave to The Verge.

General YouTube Feature 1
YouTube says that it is "excited" by the Vision Pro launch and that an app is on the company's roadmap, but no timing was provided. YouTube's full statement:

We're excited to see Vision Pro launch and we're supporting it by ensuring YouTube users have a great experience in Safari. We do not have any specific plans to share at this time, but can confirm that a Vision Pro app is on our roadmap.

YouTube and parent company Google have sometimes taken years to adopt new Apple features, so it is entirely unclear when we might actually see a YouTube app for the device. In the meantime, Apollo developer Christian Selig has created an app called "Juno" for watching YouTube on the Vision Pro. Alternatively, YouTube videos can be watched from the Safari browser.

Neither Juno nor YouTube on the web work allow Vision Pro owners to watch YouTube's collection of 360 and 3D videos. An Apple spokesperson told The Verge that this is because the content "was created for devices that do not deliver a high-quality spatial experience."

In some cases, this content could also cause motion discomfort. We've focused our efforts on delivering the best spatial media experience possible including spatial photos and videos, Apple Immersive Video, and 3D movies available on Apple TV.

There is no word on whether YouTube's eventual app will work with its 3D content.

Apple did say that it is working on supporting WebXR content which could eventually allow for YouTube VR videos to be viewable on the web using Safari, but it is still a new standard. WebXR doesn't yet "take full advantage of the power, performance and interaction capabilities of ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ and visionOS," but Apple is contributing to W3C web standards including WebXR.

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Tag: YouTube
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Top Rated Comments

JordanCautious Avatar
JordanCautious
24 minutes ago at 12:06 pm
In other words: "We didn't really care about the AVP when Apple announced it in June last year and didn't think it would be worth the development resources so we did nothing for 7 months. But then we saw Juno come out with a paid app that doesn't seem too hard to implement so we'll make an app in the next 6 months".
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
29 minutes ago at 12:02 pm

Apple Vision Pro is a solution to a problem that doesn't exist, and a very inelegant solution at that.
You absolutely need to try it.

I was a skeptic like you. I trashed it everywhere and memed about it. Now I own one.

The demo was that good.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CookItOff Avatar
CookItOff
23 minutes ago at 12:08 pm
Haha, after Youtube is seeing some of these "use cases" videos popping up yesterday, Youtube is like, 'wait wait we may have been hasty in saying we have no plans to make an app for the Vision Pro.'
Also using the Safari browser has the advantaged of using add blockers vs not having it in the App so... money money money.

So many people are doing complete 180s after seeing all the cool things the Vision Pro can do. A lot of us were trying to tell y'all to think outside of the box with this one. ;)

Casey's "use case" video is awesome but, I really like this one.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spazzcat Avatar
spazzcat
29 minutes ago at 12:02 pm
Not suprise they are already changing their message. Netflix will be next ...



No rush

It's an absolutely tiny addressable market for the foreseeable future
The question is how much new content is YouTube missing out on right now by not supporting the platform.


That must have cost Apple a lot of money. Well, they can afford it.
Just about every review brings up YouTube missing; it isn't a good look for Google.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghanwani Avatar
ghanwani
24 minutes ago at 12:07 pm

Sometimes things are created to improve things like entertainment or improve a process. Not everything has to solve a problem. Look at the smartphone, everyone was fine with making phone calls and texting with the current tech of the day.
100% disagreement. The smartphone solved a problem of converging a computer/web browser, phone, and camera, and it did so very elegantly. As soon as it came out, almost everyone that could afford it, got it.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spazzcat Avatar
spazzcat
8 minutes ago at 12:23 pm

Can't wait for a series of unskippable ads even closer to my eyes. /s
Better yet, if you close your eyes, the Ads pause.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

Apple Releasing iOS 17.4 in March With These New Features and Changes

Sunday February 4, 2024 8:56 am PST by
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. Apple's pres...
Read Full Article100 comments
Next Generation CarPlay Porsche 1

Next-Generation Apple CarPlay Will Feature These 8 New Apps

Friday February 2, 2024 9:36 am PST by
Apple recently updated its website to confirm that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut in 2024. The first beta of iOS 17.4 references eight new CarPlay apps:Auto Settings: This app will let you manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings. Car Camera: This app will display the vehicle's rear-view camera feed. Charge: For electric vehicles,...
Read Full Article
Apple Vision Pro Internals 1

iFixit Shares Apple Vision Pro Teardown

Saturday February 3, 2024 2:40 pm PST by
The well-known repair website iFixit today shared a written teardown and video teardown of the Apple Vision Pro, offering a look inside the mixed reality headset. iFixit's disassembly of the Vision Pro reveals several internal components, including an array of cameras and sensors, fans, lens motors, and more. Unsurprisingly, it appears that opening and repairing the headset will be...
Read Full Article138 comments
iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles

iOS 18 Potentially 'Biggest' Software Update in iPhone's History

Sunday January 28, 2024 6:17 am PST by
Apple has big plans for iOS 18, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the subscriber-only Q&A section of his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said iOS 18 has the potential to be the "biggest" software update in the iPhone's history. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history," ...
Read Full Article413 comments
FoldPad Redux 24 Magenta and Blue

Apple to Launch Foldable As Early As 2026 That Could Ultimately Replace iPad Mini

Friday February 2, 2024 12:26 am PST by
Apple is considering launching its first foldable in the next few years in the form of a 7- to 8-inch device that could ultimately replace the 8.3-inch iPad mini. That's the latest claim to come out of Korean outlet The Elec. According to the report, Apple is reviewing a launch timeframe for the device between 2026 and 2027. However, Apple is also actively developing an OLED iPad mini, so ...
Read Full Article128 comments