Apple TV+ Previews 2024 Lineup of Shows and Films
Apple today previewed new and returning series and films that will be available on its TV+ streaming service this year.
Here's what's new, according to Apple:
Coming up this year, Apple TV+ will expand its award-winning slate of originals with highly anticipated new series, including "The New Look," "The Dynasty: New England Patriots," "Constellation," "The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin," "Manhunt," "Palm Royale," "Sugar," "Franklin," "Dark Matter," "Presumed Innocent," "Land of Women" and more.
Plus, fans can look forward to new seasons of widely celebrated titles such as "Loot," "The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy," "The Big Door Prize," "Acapulco," "Trying" and even more beloved originals from Peanuts for the whole family to enjoy.
Apple's press release provides more details about each of the series and films.
Apple TV+ received a price increase in October, and the service now costs $9.99 per month in the U.S. for new and existing subscribers.
