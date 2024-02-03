Apple Shares Vision Pro User Guide and Dozens of Support Documents With Useful Tips

Apple on Friday shared a wealth of information about its new Vision Pro headset, including a detailed user guide and dozens of support documents.



We have already highlighted many topics separately, such as Optic ID, Guest User, Travel Mode, Personas, supported gestures, compatible Bluetooth accessories, charging and battery management details, cleaning instructions, the lack of Find My tracking, using the Vision Pro as an external display for a Mac, and more.

With assistance from MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, we have created a list with nearly every Apple support document related to the Vision Pro.

Apple also shared video overviews of the Settings app, Control Center, Guest User, accessibility features, and more on visionOS.