Don't Lose Your $3,500 Apple Vision Pro, You Can't Track Its Location

If you buy a shiny new Vision Pro, be extra careful not to lose it. Unlike the iPhone and many other Apple devices, the headset lacks Find My location tracking.



In a new support document, Apple has confirmed that a Vision Pro's location cannot be viewed in the Find My app on another Apple device, or on iCloud.com. Of the Find My family of features, the Vision Pro only supports Activation Lock, which ensures that a thief cannot erase or freshly set up the headset unless they know the owner's Apple ID and password.

"When you turn on Find My, you protect your Vision Pro with Activation Lock — but you can't use another Apple device or the web to find Vision Pro on a map, play a sound to help find it, turn on Lost Mode, or remotely erase it," says Apple.

While it's nice to know that a thief cannot easily erase your Vision Pro and set it up with their own Apple ID, the inability to track its location in the Find My app is a noteworthy omission for a headset that starts at $3,499. It ultimately means that if you lose your Vision Pro, you could be simply out of luck beyond filing a police report. Unlike for the iPhone, there is no AppleCare+ theft and loss plan available for the Vision Pro at this time.

While many people will primarily use the Vision Pro at home as an entertainment device, which will greatly reduce the risk of the headset being stolen, Apple does promote using the Vision Pro on an airplane and other settings away from home. The headset could be especially attractive to thieves given how expensive it is.

It's unclear why the Vision Pro does not support Find My location tracking, but the headset lacking a built-in battery and GPS could be contributing factors.



Use an AirTag



One option for tracking the location of your Vision Pro is to purchase Apple's travel case and place an AirTag in it, and it is likely that accessory makers will come up with solutions for attaching an AirTag directly to the headset.

Vision Pro owners can also ensure that Activation Lock is turned on by opening the Settings app, selecting Find My, and selecting Find My Vision Pro.