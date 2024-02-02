Apple Shares Walkthrough Videos for Vision Pro Features and Settings

A series of videos walking through Vision Pro features and settings are now available on the Apple Support channel on YouTube.



Four of the videos provide an overview of the Settings app, Control Center, Guest Mode, and accessibility features on visionOS. Other videos explain how to set up ZEISS optical inserts for the Vision Pro, how to turn on the Vision Pro, and how to capture spatial video on the iPhone 15 Pro for playback on the Vision Pro.

The videos can be found below.