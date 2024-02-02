What You Need to Know About Traveling With Apple Vision Pro

Traveling is perhaps one of the best uses of the Apple Vision Pro headset, as it can be used on airplanes and has a specific Travel Mode. Apple today published several support documents that provide some important details on traveling with the Vision Pro, activating the built-in Travel Mode, and storing it when it's not in use.

Apple Vision Pro Travel Mode

How to Travel With Vision Pro

The cover that comes with the Vision Pro should be placed on it to protect the glass before it is packed up, but Apple says users should also make sure there are no loose objects like keys or coins nearby that could scratch the internal displays.

Apple recommends the ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ Travel Case, which is $200, a soft padded bag, or a "similar protective solution" to protect the Vision Pro from impacts and "excessive vibration." Apple's Travel Case is rather large, so it might be difficult to bring as a carry-on because of the space that it takes up.

If the Vision Pro won't be used for an extended period, it should be disconnected from the battery, and Apple says that the ZEISS Optical Inserts should be packed separately so they don't accidentally detach.

How to Use Vision Pro in Travel Mode

Travel Mode is specifically designed for using the Vision Pro while on a flight. It can be activated from the Control Center by following these steps:

  1. Look up and then tap on the arrow near the top of the display to open Control Center.
  2. Tap on the Control Center button to see more options.
  3. Tap on the Travel Mode button.
  4. Tap Turn on Travel Mode to confirm.

Exiting Travel Mode can be done by going back to Control Center and tapping "Turn Off."

Apple says that the Vision Pro cannot be set up on an airplane, and also Personas are not available when Travel Mode is turned on.

Travel Mode Tips

Apple says that users should follow these guidelines when using Travel Mode:

  • Remain seated while Travel Mode is on, and remove the Vision Pro before standing up. Features that help you stay aware of your surroundings are disabled when Travel Mode is activated.
  • Take off the Vision Pro during taxiing, takeoff, and landing. Also remove it if there is turbulence on the flight.
  • Avoid looking out the airplane's windows, because it can impact the Vision Pro's ability to detect your surroundings.
  • If content appears tilted or off-center, long-press on the Digital Crown to re-center the view.

Storing Vision Pro

If the Vision Pro is not going to be in use for a while, Apple recommends taking these steps:

  • Attach the cover to the Vision Pro to prevent dust accumulation or damage, but make sure the cover is clean and free of debris first.
  • Disconnect the battery.
  • Place the Vision Pro on a stable, flat surface with the cover glass facing forward. Do not put the Vision Pro facing downward. Alternatively, place it in the Vision Pro Travel Case.
  • The Vision Pro can withstand temperatures ranging from -4º to 113º F. It should not be stored in areas that exceed this range.
  • Do not leave the Vision Pro in a car because temperatures in parked cars can get too warm.
  • Do not leave the Vision Pro in direct sunlight for any length of time.
  • Make sure the relative humidity of where the Vision Pro is stored is between 0 percent and 95 percent.

In day to day usage, Apple also suggests that users put the cover back on the Vision Pro whenever it's not being worn. Apple also warns against placing the Vision Pro with the glass facing downward, and says to put it on the polishing cloth rather than any rough or abrasive surface.

Picking up the Vision Pro should always be done with two hands, and it should never be picked up by the Light Seal or Audio Straps.

