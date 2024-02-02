Cultured Code Releases Things 3 for Apple Vision Pro

Cultured Code has officially released an all-new spatial computing version of Things 3, the popular personal task manager software, for Apple's Vision Pro headset, which launches today in the U.S.



Developed from the ground up to be a fully featured native app for visionOS, the productivity app brings the familiar Things interface into the user's virtual workspace, allowing them to open multiple Things windows and arrange them around their immediate environment.

The sidebar can be hidden to focus on a single list, or users can place it next to their other apps while they get things done. As you'd expect for a ‌visionOS‌ app, the Things interface can be navigated using eyes, hands, and voice. Available functions include the ability to search across lists, drag and drop to-dos, and dictate notes.

The app also works with a wireless keyboard connection, offering full keyboard support, and Things for Vision Pro syncs with the app on Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch.



Things 3 for Vision is available to download from the ‌visionOS‌ App Store from today, and is a $29.99 one-time purchase. The app supports English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), and Chinese (Traditional).