Jon Stewart Returning to 'The Daily Show' After Apple TV+ Series Cancelation

Jon Stewart is set to return to Comedy Central series "The Daily Show" eight years after he stepped down and handed the reins over to Trever Noah. Stewart plans to host the series every Monday starting on February 12, with a rotating lineup of regular correspondents handling the other days.



The news comes three months after Apple TV+ series "The Problem With Jon Stewart" was canceled due to alleged creative differences between Stewart and Apple executives. Apple was reportedly unhappy with some of Stewart's planned guests for season 3 of the series, as well as topics related to China and artificial intelligence.

Friends. After much reflection I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility. Excited for the future!

5’7” ish

165

14.8 second 40#Blessed #NILBABY #TDSnation #LFGM — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 24, 2024

Apple initially inked a multi-year deal with Stewart in 2020, and there were two seasons of the show. Stewart explored "problems" on the current affairs series, and episodes varied from news in the national conversation to issues that were part of Stewart's advocacy work.

Stewart will be hosting the series through the 2024 election cycle. In a statement, Paramount Media Networks CEO said that Stewart is the "voice of our generation" and that he will help "make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season."