Jon Stewart Returning to 'The Daily Show' After Apple TV+ Series Cancelation

Jon Stewart is set to return to Comedy Central series "The Daily Show" eight years after he stepped down and handed the reins over to Trever Noah. Stewart plans to host the series every Monday starting on February 12, with a rotating lineup of regular correspondents handling the other days.

The news comes three months after Apple TV+ series "The Problem With Jon Stewart" was canceled due to alleged creative differences between Stewart and Apple executives. Apple was reportedly unhappy with some of Stewart's planned guests for season 3 of the series, as well as topics related to China and artificial intelligence.


Apple initially inked a multi-year deal with Stewart in 2020, and there were two seasons of the show. Stewart explored "problems" on the current affairs series, and episodes varied from news in the national conversation to issues that were part of Stewart's advocacy work.

Stewart will be hosting the series through the 2024 election cycle. In a statement, Paramount Media Networks CEO said that Stewart is the "voice of our generation" and that he will help "make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season."

Blackstick Avatar
Blackstick
36 minutes ago at 11:55 am
It's fascinating how many righties MR attracts, I spent 7 years at Apple. It's the most progressive, often LGBTQIA people on the planet making the devices you love. You can thank us for your iPhone later ;)

And fwiw, Jon isn't some leftist, he's common sense.
Unity451 Avatar
Unity451
42 minutes ago at 11:48 am

Paramount Media Networks CEO said that Stewart is the "voice of our generation" and that he will help "make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season."
Oh good I was hoping someone like him would bring clarity to what's going on in our country. I trust his analysis to be fair and unbiased just like the rest of the "comedians" made famous by mainstream network television.
Macmamamac Avatar
Macmamamac
54 minutes ago at 11:37 am
Stagnant and utterly entrenched, mainstream leftist talking points...zzz
DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
59 minutes ago at 11:32 am
His constant discussion on Corporate greed is so hypocritical. He commands a massive salary but talks about how greedy corporations are. He needs to look in the mirror at himself as well as the companies that employ him.
Sorinut Avatar
Sorinut
52 minutes ago at 11:39 am

Stagnant and utterly entrenched, mainstream leftist talking points...zzz
Even leftists like myself are bored with him.
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
51 minutes ago at 11:39 am

I can’t believe they'd go so far as to cancel a show over a difference of opinion on these topics. I mean I can see why they’d want not to have a popular show on their platform ironically like/dislike something they have a clearly opposing stance on; it would just look kind of silly… but how can they maintain a catalog if everything in it has to check by their stances on any nuanced subject?
As much as that's been 'the narrative' I think the reason his show was cancelled was simpler: hardly anyone was watching it. It barely had press, didn't really break into the mainstream compared to similar 'late night' shows like Maher/Oliver, etc.

"Creative differences" sounds better than "no one cared to waste bandwidth".
