'The Problem With Jon Stewart' Coming to Apple TV+ This Fall

by

Apple in October secured a multi-year deal with writer, producer, and former host of "The Daily Show" Jon Stewart, which will see him returning to television following his 2015 retirement.

Apple TV Ray Light 2 Yellow
Additional details are now available on Stewart's upcoming series, which will be called "The Problem With Jon Stewart."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the name is a nod to the issues that Stewart will explore with the current affairs news series. Stewart is set to cover one issue per episode, with topics ranging from what's in the national conversation to issues that are part of Stewart's advocacy work.

The specifics are under wraps at this time, but Apple plans to provide a companion podcast alongside the show when it launches. Stewart will both host and produce the show, which is set to come out this fall, and Apple is anticipating multiple seasons.

In other Apple TV+ news, Apple today shared the official trailer for "The Mosquito Coast," an upcoming TV show starring Justin Theroux.

A brilliant rebel (Justin Theroux) and his wife (Melissa George) take their family on the run to protect them, but end up exposing them to more danger than ever. At every turn of their adventure, they encounter increasing threats and intensifying moral choices from which there's no turning back.

"The Mosquito Coast" is set to premiere on ‌Apple TV+‌ on Friday, April 30.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Rated Comments

Judo Avatar
Judo
38 minutes ago at 09:38 am

Yeah this is what people want.. celebrities opinions on current world issues.
I get the platitude, but Jon is a celebrity because of this type of content.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TomaxXamot Avatar
TomaxXamot
41 minutes ago at 09:34 am
Looking forward to this- I miss him and loved The Daily Show when he was host.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hagar Avatar
hagar
32 minutes ago at 09:43 am
He’s great. I miss him in the Daily show. Although Trevor is also very talented.

I’m not even a US citizen, it’s just amazing to watch how a developed country like the US flirts with third world problems and can’t seem to fix them due to political gridlock.

Or is even convinced they should fix them.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
27 minutes ago at 09:49 am
What I liked about Jon Stewart’s Daily Show is that it was smart political comedy, it wasn’t just making punchlines about the political stories of the day, which I feel that’s what Trevor Noah does mostly.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ojiisan Avatar
Ojiisan
36 minutes ago at 09:40 am
Looking forward to this show..
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FightTheFuture Avatar
FightTheFuture
35 minutes ago at 09:41 am

Sounds like Last Week Tonight.
Which is kinda like The Daily Show, right?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
