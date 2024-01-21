New iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air Models Likely to Launch in March or April

by

Apple plans to release new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models in the spring this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on this timeframe, the devices could be released as early as this March or April. After the devices are released, he said attention will shift to Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in June.

iPad Air 12
Below, we outline rumored features and expectations for these upcoming devices.

iPad Air

The next iPad Air is expected to be available with 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes.

Rumored and/or likely features for the next iPad Air models include Apple's M2 chip for faster performance, a redesigned rear camera bump, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Bluetooth 5.3. No major external design changes are expected.

The current fifth-generation iPad Air with the M1 chip was released in March 2022.

iPad Pro

The next 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models are widely expected to be the first iPads equipped with OLED displays.

OLED technology would enable the next iPad Pro displays to have increased brightness, higher contrast ratio, greater color accuracy, and lower power consumption compared to existing models with LCD panels. Apple already uses OLED displays for the latest iPhone and Apple Watch models, excluding the lower-end iPhone SE.

M3 iPad Feature 3
Due to the switch to OLED, the next iPad Pro models are expected to be more expensive.

iPad Pro models released in 2017 and later support ProMotion, allowing for a variable refresh rate between 24Hz and 120Hz. The switch to OLED would likely allow for the refresh rate to drop down even further to 10Hz or lower to save battery life. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models can reach as low as 1Hz while in always-on display mode.

Other rumored and/or likely features for the next iPad Pro models include Apple's latest M3 chip for faster performance, MagSafe wireless charging, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad and an aluminum top casing. As with the iPad Air, changes to the rear camera bump are also possible for the iPad Pro.

The current iPad Pro models with the M2 chip were released in October 2022.

MacBook Air

Gurman said Apple plans to release multiple MacBook Airs with the M3 chip in the spring, so it sounds like the next 13-inch and 15-inch models will be released simultaneously this year, rather than separately like in the past.

15inch macbook air purple
With the M3 chip, the next MacBook Air models will gain hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading for improved graphics rendering in games, including more accurate lighting, reflections, and shadows. Apple already updated the 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip last year.

No major design changes are expected for the MacBook Air this year, but the laptop will likely gain support for Wi-Fi 6E like other Macs.

Apple last updated the 13-inch MacBook Air in July 2022, while the first-ever 15-inch MacBook Air was released in June 2023.

Related Roundups: iPad Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Air
Tag: Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Don't Buy), 13" MacBook Air (Don't Buy), 12.9" iPad Pro (Don't Buy), iPad Air (Don't Buy), 15" MacBook Air (Neutral)
Related Forums: iPad, MacBook Air

Popular Stories

iOS 17

Apple Releasing iOS 17.3 Next Week With These New Features

Wednesday January 17, 2024 6:21 am PST by
In its press release unveiling a new Black Unity Sport Band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.3 will be released next week. The software update will likely be available on Monday, January 22 or Tuesday, January 23. Apple's confirmation that iOS 17.3 will be released next week:The new Unity Bloom iPhone and iPad wallpaper for the Lock Screen will be also be available next week, ...
Read Full Article61 comments
Apple Infinite Loop Store

Two Apple Stores in U.S. Permanently Closing Today

Saturday January 20, 2024 5:30 am PST by
As previously announced, Apple will be permanently closing its Infinite Loop and Royal Hawaiian retail stores in the U.S. later today. Apple said all employees at both stores would be given the opportunity to remain with the company. Apple Infinite Loop Infinite Loop served as Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California from 1993 until 2017, when Apple Park opened nearby. The store on the...
Read Full Article33 comments
AirPods Pro Year of the Dragon

Apple Releases Special AirPods Pro and More for Year of the Dragon

Wednesday January 17, 2024 6:44 pm PST by
In celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year on February 10, Apple has released limited-edition second-generation AirPods Pro with a Year of the Dragon engraving on its online store in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, and Macao. They are also available in South Korea, where it is the Year of the Blue Dragon. The special AirPods Pro have a dragon engraving on the USB-C charging...
Read Full Article32 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Vision Pro Now Available for Pre-Order

Friday January 19, 2024 5:01 am PST by
Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro, the company's first spatial computing device. Orders are live in the U.S. online store, with the Vision Pro limited to the United States for the time being. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Apple Store app on an iPhone or iPad with Face ID is the best way to order the Vision Pro, because the ordering...
Read Full Article146 comments
apple watch series 6 blood oxygen monitoring 1

Apple Updates Website to Highlight Removal of Apple Watch Blood Oxygen Feature

Wednesday January 17, 2024 11:58 pm PST by
As expected, Apple has updated its U.S. website to notify customers that the Blood Oxygen feature on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 is no longer included. Apple has added a banner to the store webpages related for both devices, and removed all mention of the feature in its product comparison tool. The change was spotted by developer Dylan McDonald. The modified Series 9...
Read Full Article237 comments