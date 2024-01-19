Best Apple Deals of the Week: Apple Watch Discounts Hit Series 9, SE, and Ultra 2, Alongside AirPods and MacBook Sales

This week's best deals include all-time low prices on AirPods Pro, MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch. You'll also find an ongoing sale at Samsung with big discounts on popular monitors like the ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor and the Smart Monitor M8, as well as a few pre-order offers on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Smartphones.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Samsung

Save on Samsung monitors and the new Galaxy S24 smartphones

Samsung

Over at Samsung, you can find a few solid discounts on computer monitors, including the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor ($400 off) and the 27-inch Smart Monitor M8 ($170 off).

For the new smartphones, customers can get up to $750 off the S24 Ultra with a trade-in, along with an exclusive $50 Samsung credit, a free storage upgrade (doubling storage at no cost), and a $100 eCertificate, plus students can get a 15 percent discount.

For the S24+, up to a $650 trade-in credit is available with a $50 Samsung credit, storage upgrade, $75 eCertificate, and a 7.5 percent student discount. For the S24, up to a $550 trade-in credit is available, along with a $50 Samsung credit, a storage upgrade, a $25 eCertificate, and a five percent discount for students.

AirPods Pro

Take $60 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C

Amazon

Apple Vision Pro pre-orders went live today, and if you've got your order in and want to add lossless audio to the experience, be sure to pick up a pair of AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. Amazon has the earbuds for $189.00 right now, down from $249.00.



Apple Watch

Save on Apple Watch Series 9, SE, and Ultra 2

Best Buy

Best Buy is hosting a big sale on Apple Watch models this weekend, with the Apple Watch Series 9, SE, and Ultra 2 all available at a discount.



MacBooks

Take up to $250 off MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Best Buy

In addition to Apple Watches, Best Buy's sale has big savings on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks. Some of these require you to have a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership, which start at $49.99/year.



Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.