Samsung Introduces New Sale With Big Savings on Computer Monitors

Samsung has kicked off a new sale on computer monitors, which is set to end on January 21. During this event you'll find discounts on 4K and 5K Samsung monitors, including the popular ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor and Smart Monitor M8.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The highlight of the sale is the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $1,199.99, down from $1,599.99. At $400 off this is a solid second-best price on the 2023 display, which has a matte display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4.

Samsung's 27-inch Smart Monitor M8 is also being discounted during this sale, available for $479.99, down from $649.99. This is a 4K smart monitor with a design that looks similar to the new iMac line.

