Best Buy's Weekend Sale Introduces Steep Discounts on Apple Watches, AirPods, MacBooks, and More
Best Buy has opened up a new 3-day weekend sale today, offering sitewide discounts on laptops, TVs, video games, headphones, tablets, sound bars, and much more. In terms of Apple products, this sale includes discounts on MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, and iPads.
Some of these deals require a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership, which start at $49.99/year. In addition to exclusive access to select discounts, you'll get free 2-day shipping, an extended 60-day return window, and more.
For MacBooks, the highlight is Apple's 512GB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro for $1,399.00 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members, down from $1,599.00. Best Buy also has the 1TB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro on sale for $1,599.00, down from $1,799.00. Both of these are matches for the all-time low price on each computer.
Apple Watches
- Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) - $199.00, down from $249.00
- Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) - $229.00, down from $279.00
- Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) - $329.00, down from $399.00
- Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS) - $359.00, down from $429.00
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 - $749.00, down from $799.00
AirPods/Beats
- AirPods 2 - $99.99, down from $129.99
- Beats Fit Pro - $159.99, down from $199.99
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) - $189.99, down from $249.99
MacBooks
- 256GB M2 15-inch MacBook Air - $1,049.00, down from $1,299.00
- 512GB M2 15-inch MacBook Air - $1,249.00, down from $1,499.00
- 512GB M3 14-inch MacBook Pro - $1,399.00, down from $1,599.00
- 1TB M3 14-inch MacBook Pro - $1,599.00, down from $1,799.00
- 1TB M2 15-inch MacBook Air - $1,649.00, down from $1,899.00
iPads
- 64GB Wi-Fi 10th Gen iPad - $349.00, down from $449.00
- 256GB Wi-Fi 10th Gen iPad - $499.00, down from $599.00
- 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air - $499.99, down from $599.99
- 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air - $649.99, down from $749.99
