iOS 17.3 Allows iPhones to Connect to Some Hotel Room TVs via AirPlay

Apple today shared the full release notes for iOS 17.3, which will be released to the public next week. The notes reveal that iOS 17.3 allows the iPhone to connect to select hotel room TVs via AirPlay, but details remain slim for now.



"AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels," the notes say for the iOS 17.3 Release Candidate.

The feature allows iPhone users to scan a QR code on a supported hotel room TV to establish an AirPlay connection, allowing them to wirelessly stream videos, photos, and music from their iPhone to the TV. Google already offers a similar feature on some hotel TVs, allowing guests to stream content from their smartphone via Chromecast.

In June 2023, Apple said Holiday Inn parent company IHG Hotels & Resorts planned to adopt the feature, but exact availability is unknown. LG previously announced that it would be one of the first hotel room TV manufacturers to support the feature.

Apple originally said the feature would launch last year, but it was delayed until 2024.