Apple Seeds iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 Release Candidates

by

Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 updates to developers and public beta testers, with the updates available a week after the release of the third iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 betas.

iOS 17
Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Developer Beta. An Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

iOS 17.3 introduces a Stolen Device Protection feature that limits access to your private information in case someone obtains both your iPhone and your passcode. When activated, it requires Face ID or Touch ID identity verification to do things like accessing passwords in iCloud Keychain, turning off Lost Mode, making purchases through Safari with saved payment credentials, and more.

There are also features that require verification and have a one-hour delay to access, such as changing an ‌Apple ID‌ passcode, an ‌iPhone‌ passcode, turning off Find My, and turning off ‌Face ID‌. More details can be found in our article on Stolen Device Protection.

The update also adds collaborative Apple Music playlists, a feature that lets Apple Music subscribers share playlists with others to build shared song lists. Collaborative playlists are simple to use, can be shared with a link, and support emoji reactions.

Finally, the update adds a new Unity Bloom wallpaper for ‌iPhone‌ and iPad.

Release candidate builds of iOS 16.7.5, iPadOS 16.7.5, iOS 15.8.1, iPadOS 15.8.1 with security fixes for older devices are also available.

Apple today said that iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 will be released next week.

Full release notes for iOS 17.3 are below:

Stolen Device Protection
- Stolen Device Protection increases security of iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID with no passcode fallback to perform certain actions
- Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication before sensitive operations like changing device passcode or Apple ID password can be performed

Lock Screen
- New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

Music
- Collaborate on playlists allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs
- Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist

This update also includes the following improvements:
- AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels
- AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID
- Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Top Rated Comments

Richard1864 Avatar
Richard1864
42 minutes ago at 10:18 am
Update vanished after “Preparing Update “ for less than a minute. No longer available for download.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
53 minutes ago at 10:08 am
OTA is available now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Reeneman Avatar
Reeneman
45 minutes ago at 10:15 am

Hmmm. Download now or wait until next week. Decisions decisions.
Do it, today ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tmaxxtigger Avatar
tmaxxtigger
41 minutes ago at 10:19 am

Update vanished after “Preparing Update “ for less than a minute. No longer available for download.
Yep, thought I was going crazy.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eXoenDo Avatar
eXoenDo
40 minutes ago at 10:21 am

Update vanished after “Preparing Update “ for less than a minute. No longer available for download.
Saw the same thing happen....was very confused!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wplynx Avatar
wplynx
31 minutes ago at 10:30 am
It’s back !
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17 and 18 Feature

Apple Plans to Release These 8 New iOS Features This Year

Saturday January 13, 2024 12:18 pm PST by
The calendar has turned to 2024, and there are many new iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have recapped eight new iOS features expected in 2024, including Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the EU, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via satellite outside of...
Read Full Article
iOS App Store General Feature Desaturated

App Store to Be 'Split in Two' Ahead of EU iPhone Sideloading Deadline

Monday January 15, 2024 8:57 am PST by
Apple is preparing to split the App Store "in two" in the coming weeks ahead of European Union requirements that will force Apple to enable app sideloading in the region, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple is gearing up to make changes to the App Store in the EU to comply with the region's impending Digital Markets ...
Read Full Article696 comments
apple vision pro virtual keyboard

Apple Vision Pro Virtual Keyboard Blasted As 'Complete Write-Off'

Monday January 15, 2024 3:25 am PST by
Anyone paying attention to Apple's Vision Pro headset unveiling at WWDC 2023 will have seen its virtual keyboard demo. The keyboard floats in mid-air, allowing you to input text in your spatial computing environment while wearing the device. However, anyone planning to ditch their physical keyboard may want to hold onto it for a little while longer: According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the ...
Read Full Article180 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Coming Soon With These Two New Features for Your iPhone

Wednesday January 10, 2024 6:44 am PST by
iOS 17.3 has been in beta testing since mid-December, and the upcoming software update includes two new features for the iPhone so far. Apple seeded the third beta of iOS 17.3 this week. The update should be coming soon, with a release likely later this month. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier this year, T...
Read Full Article
When Will Apple Launch More M3 Macs Feature Sans 13inch MBP

Here Are All the New M3 Apple Macs Expected This Year

Tuesday January 16, 2024 2:26 am PST by
Apple in 2023 launched an M3-powered 24-inch iMac, as well as new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 series chips. But the rest of Apple's Mac lineup is still to be updated to the latest M3 processors. Now that 2023 is over, attention naturally turns to the other Macs in the company's lineup and where they fit into Apple's M3 roadmap for the year ahead. Here's what the latest...
Read Full Article92 comments
iPhone 16 Side New Action Button Emphasis Bump

iPhone 16 Leak Reveals This All-New Button

Friday January 12, 2024 12:24 pm PST by
Following the addition of the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro models, all iPhone 16 models may feature yet another all-new button. Apple plans to add a so-called "Capture" button to all iPhone 16 models, according to pre-production information obtained by MacRumors. The button would be located below the power button on the right side of the device, where the mmWave antenna window is...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

Apple Releasing iOS 17.3 Next Week With These New Features

Wednesday January 17, 2024 6:21 am PST by
In its press release unveiling a new Black Unity Sport Band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.3 will be released next week. The software update will likely be available on Monday, January 22 or Tuesday, January 23. Apple's confirmation that iOS 17.3 will be released next week:The new Unity Bloom iPhone and iPad wallpaper for the Lock Screen will be also be available next week, ...
Read Full Article57 comments